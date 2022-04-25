https://sputniknews.com/20220425/us-wwii-veteran-on-canceled-elbe-meeting-ceremony-shame-not-to-celebrate-this-event-1095052467.html

US WWII Veteran on Canceled Elbe Meeting Ceremony: Shame Not to Celebrate This Event

US WWII Veteran on Canceled Elbe Meeting Ceremony: Shame Not to Celebrate This Event

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The cancellation of the traditional commemorative ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington to mark the anniversary of the... 25.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-25T22:36+0000

2022-04-25T22:36+0000

2022-04-25T22:36+0000

nazism

red army

german

neo-nazi

russia

monuments

wwii

interviews

veteran

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/19/1095052236_0:276:3073:2004_1920x0_80_0_0_1bcade1706f9820551fb395db3391fde.jpg

On Sunday, Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov announced that the US authorities had canceled the annual ceremony held at the Spirit of the Elbe war memorial at Arlington National Cemetery. Russian diplomats, their colleagues from the Commonwealth of Independent States, World War II veterans and US officials participated in the ceremony in previous years.Cohn, a 96-year-old retired US Army colonel, joined the US army in 1943, a year later landing in France. In April 1945, he took part in the historic meeting of American and Soviet troops on the Elbe river."We have so many common goals in this world - fighting the coronavirus, fighting global warming, improving the world's economy and the economy of our respective nations," he stated.The veteran, who has participated in the ceremonies at the Arlington cemetery for many years, and was the first to bring flowers to the monument from the American side, said he would like to place his wreath next to the wreath from the Russian side. He expressed the hope that both Washington and Moscow will not go further in their tensions over Ukraine, but is afraid that the new cold war may last longer than the previous one.Asked to share personal memories, the veteran noted that it was the first time he, then nineteen, tried Russian vodka. "It was too strong for me," he smiled.Soviet and American troops met on the Elbe River in Germany on April 25, 1945, which is considered the highest point in relations between the countries of the anti-Nazi alliance.WWII Veteran Says Destroying Monuments to Soviet Soldiers 'Stupid'The current campaign against monuments to Soviet soldiers in Europe, which was liberated from Nazism by the Red Army, is stupid, Cohn told Sputnik.Acts of vandalism against monuments to Soviet troops have swept Europe in recent weeks. In Berlin, police have recorded over a dozen such cases, including a Soviet war memorial in Treptower Park being splashed with paint and defaced with swastikas and calls of "Death to all Russians," and tanks in a memorial in Tiergarten being covered with Ukrainian flags. In Poland, three monuments to WWII Soviet soldiers were demolished on Wednesday in an effort to remove Soviet-era monuments throughout the country. In Lithuania, a monument to the victims of Nazi terror in World War II has been defaced for the third time in a month.The veteran disagrees with the position that the Ukraine crisis has solid links to the rise of neo-Nazism in Ukraine."There have always been and there are currently neo-Nazis everywhere, in the US, in Ukraine, in Russia, but they are in very small numbers and do not have an impact," the veteran argued.

https://sputniknews.com/20220416/german-eu-official-in-hot-water-after-claiming-russians-arent-european-dont-value-human-life-1094817156.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

nazism, red army, german, neo-nazi, russia, monuments, wwii, interviews, veteran