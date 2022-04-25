https://sputniknews.com/20220425/russian-ambassador-congratulates-wwii-veterans-in-us-with-elbe-day-1095022898.html

Russian Ambassador Congratulates WWII Veterans in US With Elbe Day

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov has congratulated American World War II veterans with Elbe Day and drew... 25.04.2022, Sputnik International

Completing the defeat of Nazi Germany, Soviet and American troops met at the Elbe River in Germany on April 25, 1945, which is considered the highest point in the allied relations of the countries of the anti-Hitler coalition.He said that Russia will always honor the memory of those who sacrificed their lives in the fight against "the most terrible evil of the 20th century."Earlier on Sunday, Antonov announced that US authorities had canceled the usual annual ceremony held at the Spirit of the Elbe war memorial at the Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia. Russian diplomats, their colleagues from the CIS countries, World War II veterans and American officials had participated in the ceremony in previous years.

