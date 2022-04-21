International
https://sputniknews.com/20220421/world-war-ii-memorial-in-vilnius-defaced-for-third-time-in-month---police-1094949805.html
World War II Memorial in Vilnius Defaced for Third Time in Month - Police
World War II Memorial in Vilnius Defaced for Third Time in Month - Police
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A monument to the victims of Nazi terror in World War II in the Paneriai neighborhood of Vilnius was defaced for the third time in one... 21.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-21T17:22+0000
2022-04-21T17:22+0000
lithuania
vilnius
wwii
world war ii
ww2 nazi crimes
nazi
memorial
vandalism
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/15/1094949722_0:129:2639:1613_1920x0_80_0_0_edbd8cb1fd46bb44bfe2968e285dafd0.jpg
"On April 20, it was noticed that two Latin letters V ... were painted on the Paneriai Memorial monument in Vilnius, Agrastu Street ... Circumstances are being determined," the police department said.Two previous cases of vandalism took place on March 31 and April 3, when the letters V and Z were spray-painted on the Paneriai memorial.In 1941, Paneriai, then a village and not incorporated into the Lithuanian capital, was where Nazis executed tens of thousands of people. This is the largest Nazi mass murder site in Lithuania. According to some estimates, Nazis and their Lithuanian collaborators killed up to 100,000 people here, including 70,000 Jews. A memorial was erected at the site of the tragedy in 1948, with a museum opened in 1960.Since the start of the Russian military operation on 24 February, Soviet World War II memorials have been vandalized across Lithuania. Earlier this week, the Lithuanian parliament banned public displays of the letters V and Z, and the black and orange ribbon of Saint George, another Russian military symbol.
lithuania
vilnius
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/15/1094949722_0:0:2639:1980_1920x0_80_0_0_ecbfb3e5b3d34f77f4312317fbed4107.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
lithuania, vilnius, wwii, world war ii, ww2 nazi crimes, nazi, memorial, vandalism

World War II Memorial in Vilnius Defaced for Third Time in Month - Police

17:22 GMT 21.04.2022
© AFP 2022 / PETRAS MALUKASThe PANERIAI memorial in memory of the 70000 Jews of Vilnius and its environs killed by Nazis and their accomplices during World War II, is pictured in Vilnius on February 16, 2016.
The PANERIAI memorial in memory of the 70000 Jews of Vilnius and its environs killed by Nazis and their accomplices during World War II, is pictured in Vilnius on February 16, 2016. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2022
© AFP 2022 / PETRAS MALUKAS
Subscribe
US
India
Global
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A monument to the victims of Nazi terror in World War II in the Paneriai neighborhood of Vilnius was defaced for the third time in one month, Lithuanian police said on Thursday, adding that the letter V, associated with Russia's military operation in Ukraine, was painted on the memorial.
"On April 20, it was noticed that two Latin letters V ... were painted on the Paneriai Memorial monument in Vilnius, Agrastu Street ... Circumstances are being determined," the police department said.
Two previous cases of vandalism took place on March 31 and April 3, when the letters V and Z were spray-painted on the Paneriai memorial.
In 1941, Paneriai, then a village and not incorporated into the Lithuanian capital, was where Nazis executed tens of thousands of people. This is the largest Nazi mass murder site in Lithuania. According to some estimates, Nazis and their Lithuanian collaborators killed up to 100,000 people here, including 70,000 Jews. A memorial was erected at the site of the tragedy in 1948, with a museum opened in 1960.
Since the start of the Russian military operation on 24 February, Soviet World War II memorials have been vandalized across Lithuania. Earlier this week, the Lithuanian parliament banned public displays of the letters V and Z, and the black and orange ribbon of Saint George, another Russian military symbol.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала