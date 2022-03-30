https://sputniknews.com/20220330/soviet-war-memorial-in-treptower-park-defaced-by-unidentified-vandals-1094319192.html
Soviet War Memorial in Treptower Park Defaced by Unidentified Vandals
Soviet War Memorial in Treptower Park Defaced by Unidentified Vandals
BERLIN (Sputnik) - A Soviet war memorial in Berlin's Treptower Park was splashed with paint by unidentified vandals, the Berlin Police said on Wednesday... 30.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-30T10:20+0000
2022-03-30T10:20+0000
2022-03-30T10:32+0000
berlin
memorial
russia
ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/1e/1094319816_0:0:3284:1847_1920x0_80_0_0_290a7ef82a24e062c5a12fea0417fe99.jpg
"The tanks in the Tiergarten were covered with [Ukrainian] flags ... We have no further information yet, it is not a crime in fact, as no damage was caused. In the Treptower Park, a monument was splashed with paint," a police spokeswoman said.An image of a tank being wrapped in a Ukrainian flag was shared online. Earlier in March, a group of unidentified individuals drew a swastika on a monument to Soviet soldiers in the Polish town of Dzialdowo. Also, some Russian churches in Europe and North America have experienced acts of vandalism because of the events in Ukraine.On 24 February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. The Russian Ministry of Defence said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only.
berlin
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/1e/1094319816_349:0:3080:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3bde43fc5c8fb7b3e0205dfc8bb5f103.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
berlin, memorial, russia, ukraine
Soviet War Memorial in Treptower Park Defaced by Unidentified Vandals
10:20 GMT 30.03.2022 (Updated: 10:32 GMT 30.03.2022)
BERLIN (Sputnik) - A Soviet war memorial in Berlin's Treptower Park was splashed with paint by unidentified vandals, the Berlin Police said on Wednesday, adding that tanks that are part of another memorial, in Tiergarten, were covered with Ukrainian flags.
"The tanks in the Tiergarten were covered with [Ukrainian] flags ... We have no further information yet, it is not a crime in fact, as no damage was caused. In the Treptower Park, a monument was splashed with paint," a police spokeswoman said.
An image of a tank being wrapped in a Ukrainian flag was shared online.
Earlier in March, a group of unidentified individuals drew a swastika on a monument to Soviet soldiers in the Polish town of Dzialdowo. Also, some Russian churches in Europe and North America have experienced acts of vandalism because of the events in Ukraine.
On 24 February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. The Russian Ministry of Defence said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only.