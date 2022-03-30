International
Live Video: ISS Expedition 66 Crew Deorbit Burn and Landing
https://sputniknews.com/20220330/soviet-war-memorial-in-treptower-park-defaced-by-unidentified-vandals-1094319192.html
Soviet War Memorial in Treptower Park Defaced by Unidentified Vandals
Soviet War Memorial in Treptower Park Defaced by Unidentified Vandals
BERLIN (Sputnik) - A Soviet war memorial in Berlin's Treptower Park was splashed with paint by unidentified vandals, the Berlin Police said on Wednesday... 30.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-30T10:20+0000
2022-03-30T10:32+0000
berlin
memorial
russia
ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/1e/1094319816_0:0:3284:1847_1920x0_80_0_0_290a7ef82a24e062c5a12fea0417fe99.jpg
"The tanks in the Tiergarten were covered with [Ukrainian] flags ... We have no further information yet, it is not a crime in fact, as no damage was caused. In the Treptower Park, a monument was splashed with paint," a police spokeswoman said.An image of a tank being wrapped in a Ukrainian flag was shared online. Earlier in March, a group of unidentified individuals drew a swastika on a monument to Soviet soldiers in the Polish town of Dzialdowo. Also, some Russian churches in Europe and North America have experienced acts of vandalism because of the events in Ukraine.On 24 February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. The Russian Ministry of Defence said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only.
berlin
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/1e/1094319816_349:0:3080:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3bde43fc5c8fb7b3e0205dfc8bb5f103.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
berlin, memorial, russia, ukraine

Soviet War Memorial in Treptower Park Defaced by Unidentified Vandals

10:20 GMT 30.03.2022 (Updated: 10:32 GMT 30.03.2022)
© AP Photo / Michael SohnExterior view of the 'Soviet War Memorial' in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.
Exterior view of the 'Soviet War Memorial' in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.03.2022
© AP Photo / Michael Sohn
Subscribe
Telegram US
Telegram India
Telegram Global
BERLIN (Sputnik) - A Soviet war memorial in Berlin's Treptower Park was splashed with paint by unidentified vandals, the Berlin Police said on Wednesday, adding that tanks that are part of another memorial, in Tiergarten, were covered with Ukrainian flags.
"The tanks in the Tiergarten were covered with [Ukrainian] flags ... We have no further information yet, it is not a crime in fact, as no damage was caused. In the Treptower Park, a monument was splashed with paint," a police spokeswoman said.
An image of a tank being wrapped in a Ukrainian flag was shared online.
© Photo : Enzo/twitterscreenshot
screenshot - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.03.2022
screenshot
© Photo : Enzo/twitter
Earlier in March, a group of unidentified individuals drew a swastika on a monument to Soviet soldiers in the Polish town of Dzialdowo. Also, some Russian churches in Europe and North America have experienced acts of vandalism because of the events in Ukraine.
On 24 February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. The Russian Ministry of Defence said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала