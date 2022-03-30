https://sputniknews.com/20220330/soviet-war-memorial-in-treptower-park-defaced-by-unidentified-vandals-1094319192.html

Soviet War Memorial in Treptower Park Defaced by Unidentified Vandals

BERLIN (Sputnik) - A Soviet war memorial in Berlin's Treptower Park was splashed with paint by unidentified vandals, the Berlin Police said on Wednesday... 30.03.2022, Sputnik International

"The tanks in the Tiergarten were covered with [Ukrainian] flags ... We have no further information yet, it is not a crime in fact, as no damage was caused. In the Treptower Park, a monument was splashed with paint," a police spokeswoman said.An image of a tank being wrapped in a Ukrainian flag was shared online. Earlier in March, a group of unidentified individuals drew a swastika on a monument to Soviet soldiers in the Polish town of Dzialdowo. Also, some Russian churches in Europe and North America have experienced acts of vandalism because of the events in Ukraine.On 24 February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. The Russian Ministry of Defence said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only.

