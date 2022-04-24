Trump Tells Piers Morgan About 'N-Word' He Would Never Let Putin Use if He Was in Power
© AP Photo / Chris SewardFormer President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Selma, N.C.
Morgan, who has already been caught up in the controversy with the first trailer for the upcoming episode of his news show, Piers Morgan Uncensored, allegedly edited it to look more fiery. The presenter is due to have a serious talk with the former US President, set to premiere on Monday.
Piers Morgan released a new preview from his upcoming interview with former US President Donald Trump, in which they discuss Russian President Vladimir Putin and the ongoing special military operation in Ukraine.
In a new clip which was shared with the British tabloids, Morgan asks Trump how he would deal with Putin's "threats" and Russia's nuclear weapons arsenal that has been brought on high alert following the start of the military operation in late February.
"Putin uses the 'N-word.' I call it the 'N-word.' He uses the 'N-word,' the nuclear word all the time," Trump said. "That’s a no-no, you’re not supposed to do that. He uses it on a daily basis. And everybody’s so afraid, so afraid, so afraid. And as they’re afraid he uses it more and more. That’s why he’s doing the kind of things he’s doing right now."
Suddenly, the pretentious TV presenter agreed with the former president, noting that in his opinion, Putin "is preying off the fear."
"He’s doing them because he thinks nobody’s gonna ever attack us," Trump went on to say. "Because they’re all stupid, and they’re afraid to talk."
According to the former president, his successor Joe Biden should have said that the US has "better weapons" and "the greatest submarine power in history," but he keeps saying "oh, he’s got nuclear weapons," when talking about the Russian leader.
Then, Trump was asked about what he would do if he was still in office, to which he replied that he would tell his Russian counterpart that "we have far more than you do."
"Far, far more powerful than you. And you can’t use that word ever again. You cannot use the nuclear word ever again. And if you do, we’re gonna have problems," he continued.
The new preview surely shows a more amicable discussion than the events featured in the previous trailer. Earlier this week, a trailer for the interview was released that showed Trump storming out of the sit-down interview, but the former president has since claimed that the footage was "doctored."
Earlier this month, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that at this point, Russia is solely considering employing conventional weapons in its military operation in Ukraine. However, back in February, following "aggressive statements'' from NATO, Putin ordered the military to put the country's nuclear deterrence forces on high alert.
The move caused some serious worries in the West. In the midst of the situation in Ukraine, Biden has expressed his profound concerns about preventing a third world war and the threshold at which a nuclear war becomes likely, as CIA Director William Burns said earlier this month.