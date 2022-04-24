https://sputniknews.com/20220424/trump-tells-piers-morgan-about-n-word-he-would-never-let-putin-use-if-he-was-in-power-1095019251.html

Trump Tells Piers Morgan About 'N-Word' He Would Never Let Putin Use if He Was in Power

Trump Tells Piers Morgan About 'N-Word' He Would Never Let Putin Use if He Was in Power

Morgan, who has already been caught up in the controversy with the first trailer for the upcoming episode of his news show, Piers Morgan Uncensored, allegedly... 24.04.2022, Sputnik International

Piers Morgan released a new preview from his upcoming interview with former US President Donald Trump, in which they discuss Russian President Vladimir Putin and the ongoing special military operation in Ukraine.In a new clip which was shared with the British tabloids, Morgan asks Trump how he would deal with Putin's "threats" and Russia's nuclear weapons arsenal that has been brought on high alert following the start of the military operation in late February.Suddenly, the pretentious TV presenter agreed with the former president, noting that in his opinion, Putin "is preying off the fear."According to the former president, his successor Joe Biden should have said that the US has "better weapons" and "the greatest submarine power in history," but he keeps saying "oh, he’s got nuclear weapons," when talking about the Russian leader.Then, Trump was asked about what he would do if he was still in office, to which he replied that he would tell his Russian counterpart that "we have far more than you do."The new preview surely shows a more amicable discussion than the events featured in the previous trailer. Earlier this week, a trailer for the interview was released that showed Trump storming out of the sit-down interview, but the former president has since claimed that the footage was "doctored."Earlier this month, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that at this point, Russia is solely considering employing conventional weapons in its military operation in Ukraine. However, back in February, following "aggressive statements'' from NATO, Putin ordered the military to put the country's nuclear deterrence forces on high alert.The move caused some serious worries in the West. In the midst of the situation in Ukraine, Biden has expressed his profound concerns about preventing a third world war and the threshold at which a nuclear war becomes likely, as CIA Director William Burns said earlier this month.

