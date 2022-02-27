https://sputniknews.com/20220227/putin-slams-western-permissiveness-of-aggressive-speeches-in-russias-direction-by-nato-officials-1093422175.html

Putin Puts Russian Nuclear Deterrence Forces on High Alert Over Aggressive Statements by NATO

The Western alliance promised to "hold Russia" and Belarus "accountable" for the "brutal and wholly unprovoked and unjustified" "invasion" of Ukraine on... 27.02.2022, Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the military to put the nation's nuclear deterrence forces on high alert Sunday following "aggressive statements" from NATO."Top officials of leading NATO nations indulge in making aggressive statements about our country. Therefore, I am ordering the minister of defence and the chief of the general staff to put the deterrence forces of the Russian army into special combat duty mode," Putin said in a briefing with Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov.NATO, Putin said, has not limited its reaction to Russia's military operation in Ukraine only to "unfriendly actions against our country in the economic sphere" in the form of sanctions.

