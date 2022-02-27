https://sputniknews.com/20220227/uks-truss-claims-unless-russian-op-in-ukraine-is-stopped-it-may-result-in-conflict-with-nato-1093416235.html

UK's Truss Claims Unless Russian Op in Ukraine is Stopped, It May Result in Conflict With NATO

UK's Truss Claims Unless Russian Op in Ukraine is Stopped, It May Result in Conflict With NATO

Truss also argued that, if Russia is serious about entering negotiations with Ukraine, it should pull its troops out of the country. 27.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-27T10:47+0000

2022-02-27T10:47+0000

2022-02-27T10:47+0000

situation in ukraine

world

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/15/1091689253_0:0:2933:1651_1920x0_80_0_0_45f99d2e97c5c8af998dee592ffdaa52.jpg

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has declared that Russia's ongoing special military operation in Ukraine, if it is not halted, may lead to a conflict with NATO.Speaking to Sky News' "Trevor Phillips On Sunday", Truss suggested that the hostilities in Ukraine could last a "number of years", and claimed that, unless Moscow is stopped there, other countries such as Moldova, Poland and the Baltic States may end up being threatened.She also argued that, if Russia is serious about entering negotiations with Ukraine, it should pull its troops out of the country.Moscow launched a military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics' authorities asked for assistance to defend themselves from attacks by Ukrainian troops.The Russian government stated that the goal of this operation is not to occupy Ukraine but rather to neutralise its military capacity, with precision strikes being carried out against the Ukrainian military infrastructure.

https://sputniknews.com/20220226/us-drones-were-in-the-air-during-attack-on-russian-ships-mod-says-1093398634.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

world