Putin on 'Red Lines': West Has Pinned Russia Into a Position Where It Has Nowhere to Fall Back To

At his annual year-end press conference on Thursday, the Russian president slammed Washington and its NATO allies for talking about "Russian aggression" while... 26.12.2021, Sputnik International

The US and its allies have pinned Russia into a position from which it has nowhere to fall back to, President Vladimir Putin has said."I have already said - they'll put missile systems in Ukraine, 4-5 minutes flight time to Moscow. Where can we move? They have simply driven us to such a state that we have to tell them: stop. That's the whole point," the Russian leader added.Putin expressed hope that the Russian people, the Ukrainian people, the people of Europe and the United States understood the essense of the security proposals sent by Moscow to Washington and NATO, and publicized by the Foreign Ministry last week.Putin admitted that the open publication of the proposals was unusual, and "not a very common way to conduct talks," but said that Moscow decided to act as it did due to its concerns that NATO could stall negotiations while pumping Ukraine full of modern weapons.Therefore, Putin noted, "our proposal is open and understandable." "It puts all the participants of the [negotiation] process within a certain framework. But for us there is only one goal - to reach agreements which would ensure - both for today and over the long term, the security of Russia and its citizens," he said.Russia's Security ProposalsRussian Foreign Ministry officials handed two draft proposals on security guarantees between Russia, the US and NATO to US diplomats in Moscow on 15 December, and published them in full on the ministry's website shortly after.The first, entitled 'Treaty Between the United States of America and the Russian Federation on Security Guarantees', calls for legally binding commitments by the two countries not to deploy forces and troops in areas where they may be perceived as a threat to the other nation's national security, and for limitations on the flying and sailing of aircraft and warships to within striking distance of the other party. It also suggests the need for limits on the deployment of intermediate and shorter-range missiles abroad in areas where they could hit targets in the other country, and prohibits the deployment of nuclear weapons abroad.The document calls on Washington to pledge not to continue NATO's eastward expansion, and to refrain from cooperating militarility with post-Soviet states (except those which are already members of the alliance).

