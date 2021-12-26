Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211226/putin-on-red-lines-west-has-pinned-russia-into-a-position-where-it-has-nowhere-to-fall-back-to-1091813306.html
Putin on 'Red Lines': West Has Pinned Russia Into a Position Where It Has Nowhere to Fall Back To
Putin on 'Red Lines': West Has Pinned Russia Into a Position Where It Has Nowhere to Fall Back To
At his annual year-end press conference on Thursday, the Russian president slammed Washington and its NATO allies for talking about "Russian aggression" while... 26.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-26T12:01+0000
2021-12-26T12:37+0000
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103414/81/1034148146_0:254:2501:1660_1920x0_80_0_0_63aca9dd59194f181a343474d1158c15.jpg
The US and its allies have pinned Russia into a position from which it has nowhere to fall back to, President Vladimir Putin has said."I have already said - they'll put missile systems in Ukraine, 4-5 minutes flight time to Moscow. Where can we move? They have simply driven us to such a state that we have to tell them: stop. That's the whole point," the Russian leader added.Putin expressed hope that the Russian people, the Ukrainian people, the people of Europe and the United States understood the essense of the security proposals sent by Moscow to Washington and NATO, and publicized by the Foreign Ministry last week.Putin admitted that the open publication of the proposals was unusual, and "not a very common way to conduct talks," but said that Moscow decided to act as it did due to its concerns that NATO could stall negotiations while pumping Ukraine full of modern weapons.Therefore, Putin noted, "our proposal is open and understandable." "It puts all the participants of the [negotiation] process within a certain framework. But for us there is only one goal - to reach agreements which would ensure - both for today and over the long term, the security of Russia and its citizens," he said.Russia's Security ProposalsRussian Foreign Ministry officials handed two draft proposals on security guarantees between Russia, the US and NATO to US diplomats in Moscow on 15 December, and published them in full on the ministry's website shortly after.The first, entitled 'Treaty Between the United States of America and the Russian Federation on Security Guarantees', calls for legally binding commitments by the two countries not to deploy forces and troops in areas where they may be perceived as a threat to the other nation's national security, and for limitations on the flying and sailing of aircraft and warships to within striking distance of the other party. It also suggests the need for limits on the deployment of intermediate and shorter-range missiles abroad in areas where they could hit targets in the other country, and prohibits the deployment of nuclear weapons abroad.The document calls on Washington to pledge not to continue NATO's eastward expansion, and to refrain from cooperating militarility with post-Soviet states (except those which are already members of the alliance).
US should be kicked out from earth!
2
"...with which we will then be forced to somehow deal with, somehow live". Well, let's wait for a new Gallipoli ( Brits should remember this...), either a diplomatic or " technical, military "- like Ruaaia said -. The point is: Anglosaxons only understand brute force; let's wait and see - they are also cowards -
0
2
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103414/81/1034148146_0:19:2501:1894_1920x0_80_0_0_3df118474423d36305a76c3aa0b96959.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia

Putin on 'Red Lines': West Has Pinned Russia Into a Position Where It Has Nowhere to Fall Back To

12:01 GMT 26.12.2021 (Updated: 12:37 GMT 26.12.2021)
© Sputnik / Dmitry AstakhovRussian President Vladimir Putin looks at a map in his country at his residence of Novo-Ogaryevo outside Moscow
Russian President Vladimir Putin looks at a map in his country at his residence of Novo-Ogaryevo outside Moscow - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.12.2021
© Sputnik / Dmitry Astakhov
Subscribe
Being updated
At his annual year-end press conference on Thursday, the Russian president slammed Washington and its NATO allies for talking about "Russian aggression" while surrounding Moscow with offensive missile systems and carrying out several waves of expansion toward Russia's borders. "You cheated us shamelessly," Putin said.
The US and its allies have pinned Russia into a position from which it has nowhere to fall back to, President Vladimir Putin has said.

"I have spoken about the 'red lines' which we believe should not be crossed. I want everyone to understand -here in our country and abroad, so that our partners understand: the issue isn't about the line which we don't want someone to cross. The issue is that we have nowhere to fall back to. They [NATO] have squeezed us against such a line, pardon the expression, that we can't move around," Putin said, speaking in an interview with the Rossiya 1 television channel on Sunday.

"I have already said - they'll put missile systems in Ukraine, 4-5 minutes flight time to Moscow. Where can we move? They have simply driven us to such a state that we have to tell them: stop. That's the whole point," the Russian leader added.
Putin expressed hope that the Russian people, the Ukrainian people, the people of Europe and the United States understood the essense of the security proposals sent by Moscow to Washington and NATO, and publicized by the Foreign Ministry last week.
Putin admitted that the open publication of the proposals was unusual, and "not a very common way to conduct talks," but said that Moscow decided to act as it did due to its concerns that NATO could stall negotiations while pumping Ukraine full of modern weapons.
"They will chat endlessly, speak endlessly about the need to negotiate, and do nothing, except pumping up our neighbour with modern weapons systems, and increase the threat to Russia, with which we will then be forced to somehow deal with, somehow live," the president said.
Therefore, Putin noted, "our proposal is open and understandable."
"It puts all the participants of the [negotiation] process within a certain framework. But for us there is only one goal - to reach agreements which would ensure - both for today and over the long term, the security of Russia and its citizens," he said.

Russia's Security Proposals

Russian Foreign Ministry officials handed two draft proposals on security guarantees between Russia, the US and NATO to US diplomats in Moscow on 15 December, and published them in full on the ministry's website shortly after.
The first, entitled 'Treaty Between the United States of America and the Russian Federation on Security Guarantees', calls for legally binding commitments by the two countries not to deploy forces and troops in areas where they may be perceived as a threat to the other nation's national security, and for limitations on the flying and sailing of aircraft and warships to within striking distance of the other party.
It also suggests the need for limits on the deployment of intermediate and shorter-range missiles abroad in areas where they could hit targets in the other country, and prohibits the deployment of nuclear weapons abroad.
The document calls on Washington to pledge not to continue NATO's eastward expansion, and to refrain from cooperating militarility with post-Soviet states (except those which are already members of the alliance).
1700011
Discuss
Popular comments
US should be kicked out from earth!
Barros
26 December, 15:07 GMT2
000000
"...with which we will then be forced to somehow deal with, somehow live". Well, let's wait for a new Gallipoli ( Brits should remember this...), either a diplomatic or " technical, military "- like Ruaaia said -. The point is: Anglosaxons only understand brute force; let's wait and see - they are also cowards -
lluca
26 December, 15:38 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:27 GMTCanada’s Trudeau Urges Western States to 'Stand Strong' Against China So It ‘Can’t Play Angles’
12:27 GMTRussia's Missile Launch May Make Notes to West 'More Convincing', Kremlin Spokesman Says
12:09 GMTDoctor Gets 'Interrogated', Loses Job After Removing 'Large Missile-Shaped' Object From Man's Rectum
12:01 GMTPutin on 'Red Lines': West Has Pinned Russia Into a Position Where It Has Nowhere to Fall Back To
11:47 GMTAmid Rising Cases of Omicron, India Approves Booster Dose, Vaccine for Children
11:37 GMTSix Killed, 12 Injured by Boiler Explosion at Indian Noodle Factory, Reports Say
11:35 GMTScientists Explain Phenomenon of 'Glowing' Snow in the Russian Arctic - Photos
11:30 GMTGerman Foreign Minister Vows to Tighten Arms Sales Rules
11:20 GMTWales, Scotland, NI Close Nightclubs, Limit Indoor Gatherings as Part of New COVID-19 Restrictions
10:39 GMTGermany, US Reportedly at Odds Over Imaginary Threat of Russia ‘Invading’ Ukraine
09:10 GMTPutin Says Russia Has Different Options in Response to NATO Eastward Expansion
08:46 GMTSen. Manchin’s Opposition to Biden’s Build Back Better ‘Fully Supported’ by West Virginia Businesses
08:46 GMTMagnitude 5.9 Earthquake Shakes Japan's Ryukyu Islands, EMSC Reports
07:40 GMTGazprom Refrains From Booking Yamal-Europe's Capacity for Gas Transit on Sunday - GSA
07:36 GMTOver 100 Flights Cancelled Due to Heavy Snowstorms in Japan, Reports Say
07:23 GMTUK Pubs May Stay Open Two Hours Longer To ‘Raise a Glass to Toast’ Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022
07:00 GMTSouth Africa's Archbishop Desmond Tutu Passes Away at The Age of 90
06:35 GMTStoltenberg Wants to Hold Russia-NATO Council Talks on 12 January, Reports Say
06:27 GMTMacron Congratulates Teams Involved in Launch of James Webb Telescope
05:58 GMTBoJo Reportedly Warned by Senior Tories Against Listening to 'Dangerous' Pro-Lockdown Michael Gove