US Intelligence Cannot Support Claims Russia Committing Genocide in Ukraine - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US intelligence agencies do not have information collected to support President Joe Biden's claims that Russia is allegedly... 15.04.2022, Sputnik International

The report said on Friday that Biden administration officials have said US intelligence reports on Ukraine do not support Biden's claims that genocide is taking place in Ukraine.A US intelligence official said in the report that genocide includes the goal of destroying an ethnic group or nation but so far that is not what they are seeing in Ukraine.Biden has previously spoken emotionally about the actions of the Russian military more than once. On Tuesday, he used the word "genocide" to refer to the situation in Ukraine and its impact on the world. And in late March, during his visit to Warsaw, Biden claimed that the Russian president "cannot remain in power". Following that, the White House had to assure that the US administration does not want a regime change in Russia.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded by saying Russia considers such allegations to be attempts to completely distort the situation on the ground and that they are unacceptable.On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. Russia said that the aim of its operation is to demilitarize and de-Nazify Kiev regime and its activities are solely targeting the country's military infrastructure. According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the goal is to protect the people of Donbas, "who have been subjected to abuse, genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years."

