Putin Says Lukashenko Handed Him Documents That Expose Bucha Fake
Putin Says Lukashenko Handed Him Documents That Expose Bucha Fake
Moscow has repeatedly denounced the Bucha provocation as something that was staged by Kiev specifically for the Western media to slander Russia. 12.04.2022, Sputnik International
russia
ukraine
vladimir putin
alexandr lukashenko
Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko handed him documents exposing the Bucha fake. According to Putin, the Bucha provocation is similar to the claims made regarding the alleged use of chemical weapons in Syria.The Russian president also said that Kiev had backed away from the agreements made in Istanbul, leading the talks into a deadlock. He condemned Kiev's inconsistency during the negotiations, saying that it is complicating the peace process.Speaking about the special military operation in Ukraine, Putin expressed gratitude to the Russian soldiers taking part in it and said that nothing should be concealed in the coverage of the operation, but the work has to be covered "objectively".
ukraine
russia, ukraine, vladimir putin, alexandr lukashenko

Putin Says Lukashenko Handed Him Documents That Expose Bucha Fake

13:11 GMT 12.04.2022 (Updated: 13:38 GMT 12.04.2022)
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexandr Lukashenko
Moscow has repeatedly denounced the Bucha provocation as something that was staged by Kiev specifically for the Western media to slander Russia.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko handed him documents exposing the Bucha fake.
According to Putin, the Bucha provocation is similar to the claims made regarding the alleged use of chemical weapons in Syria.
The Russian president also said that Kiev had backed away from the agreements made in Istanbul, leading the talks into a deadlock. He condemned Kiev's inconsistency during the negotiations, saying that it is complicating the peace process.
Speaking about the special military operation in Ukraine, Putin expressed gratitude to the Russian soldiers taking part in it and said that nothing should be concealed in the coverage of the operation, but the work has to be covered "objectively".
