Putin Says Lukashenko Handed Him Documents That Expose Bucha Fake
Putin Says Lukashenko Handed Him Documents That Expose Bucha Fake
Moscow has repeatedly denounced the Bucha provocation as something that was staged by Kiev specifically for the Western media to slander Russia.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko handed him documents exposing the Bucha fake. According to Putin, the Bucha provocation is similar to the claims made regarding the alleged use of chemical weapons in Syria.The Russian president also said that Kiev had backed away from the agreements made in Istanbul, leading the talks into a deadlock. He condemned Kiev's inconsistency during the negotiations, saying that it is complicating the peace process.Speaking about the special military operation in Ukraine, Putin expressed gratitude to the Russian soldiers taking part in it and said that nothing should be concealed in the coverage of the operation, but the work has to be covered "objectively".
Putin Says Lukashenko Handed Him Documents That Expose Bucha Fake
13:11 GMT 12.04.2022 (Updated: 13:38 GMT 12.04.2022)
Moscow has repeatedly denounced the Bucha provocation as something that was staged by Kiev specifically for the Western media to slander Russia.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko handed him documents exposing the Bucha fake.
According to Putin, the Bucha provocation is similar to the claims made regarding the alleged use of chemical weapons in Syria.
The Russian president also said that Kiev had backed away from the agreements made in Istanbul, leading the talks into a deadlock. He condemned Kiev's inconsistency during the negotiations, saying that it is complicating the peace process.
Speaking about the special military operation in Ukraine, Putin expressed gratitude to the Russian soldiers taking part in it and said that nothing should be concealed in the coverage of the operation, but the work has to be covered "objectively".