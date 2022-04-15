https://sputniknews.com/20220415/torture-of-donbass-civilians-in-secret-mariupol-prison-1094784619.html

Torture of Donbass Civilians in Secret Mariupol Prison

The republics of Donetsk and Lugansk (DPR, LPR) announced their independence from Ukraine following a coup in Kiev in February 2014. In response, Ukraine... 15.04.2022, Sputnik International

A secret prison, dubbed 'The Library', in which Ukrainian forces and nationalists like the Dnipro Battalion tortured Donbass militia fighters and civilians, used to operate at the Mariupol airport in 2014-2015. The prison had a special torture room in a separate building, where people suspected of sympathising with the separatist republics were subject to inhumane treatment.

