- Sputnik International, 1920, 10.04.2022
Donbass. Genocide. 2014-2022
This special project was launched to shed light on what has happened in Donbass over the past eight years, with the aim to show not only episodes of crimes by the Kiev regime against the civilian population, but also to explore the roots of the disaster occurring in the region.
Torture of Donbass Civilians in Secret Mariupol Prison
The republics of Donetsk and Lugansk (DPR, LPR) announced their independence from Ukraine following a coup in Kiev in February 2014. In response, Ukraine... 15.04.2022, Sputnik International
A secret prison, dubbed 'The Library', in which Ukrainian forces and nationalists like the Dnipro Battalion tortured Donbass militia fighters and civilians, used to operate at the Mariupol airport in 2014-2015. The prison had a special torture room in a separate building, where people suspected of sympathising with the separatist republics were subject to inhumane treatment.
ukraine, donbass, видео

Torture of Donbass Civilians in Secret Mariupol Prison

11:43 GMT 15.04.2022
