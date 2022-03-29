https://sputniknews.com/20220329/tulsi-gabbard-says-bidens-russia-regime-change-gaffe-betrays-true-us-policy-1094295824.html

Tulsi Gabbard Says Biden's Russia Regime Change 'Gaffe' Betrays True US Policy

Tulsi Gabbard Says Biden's Russia Regime Change 'Gaffe' Betrays True US Policy

Biden faced an uncustomary grilling from journalists a White House press conference on Monday, when he refused to say how the US would respond to a... 29.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-29T16:02+0000

2022-03-29T16:02+0000

2022-03-29T16:02+0000

situation in ukraine

us

russia

joe biden

vladimir putin

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/1d/1094296984_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_4c65032e476025e05c52b3d8201336fc.jpg

Former US Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard has said President Joe Biden's regime change threat to Russia was a rare honest statement of foreign policy.Interviewed on Fox News by Tucker Carlson on Monday night, the former Democrat representative for Hawaii addressed Biden's allegedly unscripted remark in a speech in Poland that Russian President Vladimir Putin "cannot remain in power."The White House and State Department rushed to walk back that comment, along with other where Biden told US troops stationed in eastern Europe they would see what's happening in Ukraine "when you get there" and that speculated use of chemical weapons, which Russia does not possess, "would trigger a response in kind.""They are doing so by waging this modern-day siege against Russia, isolating, containing, destroying their economy, starving the Russian people in the hope that the Russian people or the military will rise up and revolt and overthrow their government, and get rid of Putin", she charged.Gabbard said the Biden administration was lying about its true intentions for fear of further alienating voters anxious about the conflict in Ukraine escalating to a nuclear war between NATO and Russia."The reason why they are lying about this to the American people, is, they know we are sick and tired of our country waging regime change wars", she said. "We remember how costly and devastating these wars in Iraq, Libya, Syria have been. And we rejected them wholeheartedly"."If they were to come out and tell the truth, their polls would tank even more than they already are, and their politics would suffer", Gabbard stressed."The American people are smart enough to know that a regime change war against a nuclear-armed Russia is very different from any other that’s been waged before, and will result in disastrous consequences that go beyond anything we could even imagine".Biden faced a rare moment of difficult questioning from journalists a White House press conference on Monday.He refused to say how the US would respond to a hypothetical chemical warfare attack, which Russia has warned Ukrainian forces ate planning as a 'false flag' provocation, calling one reporter "silly" and insisting he was going to keep the world guessing."I'm not walking anything back", he claimed, insisting he was venting his "moral outrage" and not "articulating a policy change", while admitting that "nobody believes" the US could "take down" Putin.And Biden broke into his now-famous stage whisper to claim that "NATO has never, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever been as strong as it is today".

https://sputniknews.com/20220329/the-white-house-does-damage-control-on-bidens-regime-change-comment-1094275086.html

us

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

us, russia, joe biden, vladimir putin, ukraine