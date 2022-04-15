Tom Brady Asks Musk to Delete Famous Awkward 'Combine Photo' if He Buys Twitter
© AP Photo / Carlos Osorio In this Aug. 4, 2000, file photo, New England Patriots backup quarterback Tom Brady warms up on the sidelines before an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions at the Silverdome in Pontiac, Mich.
Brady, 44, who first seemed to decide to retire after a phenomenal NFL career and then decided to stay, is forced to experience some shame every year when pro football's rookie enlistment season begins - all because of one photo.
Just as the world's richest man has proposed to buy Twitter in cash, the NFL's best player, Tom Brady, has a request for Elon Musk.
As American football fans pointed out, it is indeed a question about a shirtless Brady from the 2000 NFL Scouting Combine, and the quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers does not seem to like it. At all.
Every year, during the ceremony where upcoming rookies are measured and questioned, the photo is routinely posted.
In the photo, Brady is dressed in baggy shorts and has a sad, odd expression for someone who went on to become the greatest quarterback of all time.
Tom Brady just wants his combine photo deleted
And while there was no response from the eccentric billionaire, some fans also practiced humor, for example, being surprised by their idol's unexpected hatred of agricultural machinery.
what's wrong with combine photos?
And Brady responded to one of the followers who dared to post an unattractive photo, noting that it was "epic," calling on Musk to ban this heretic.
In the meantime, some users suggested other unsuccessful photos of the sports legend.
Brady is now widely acknowledged as one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history, but he was seen as an afterthought leading up to the draft at the time, according to the sports media. The New England Patriots took him with the No. 199 overall pick in the sixth round, and part of the reason for so many teams passing on him could have been because his physical appearance did not quite match what coaches were looking for.
Musk announced on Thursday that as he owns 9.2% of Twitter, he has offered to acquire the company outright for $41 billion.