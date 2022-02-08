https://sputniknews.com/20220208/never-say-never-retired-tom-brady-comments-on-his-possible-return-1092863918.html

‘Never Say Never?' Retired Tom Brady Comments on His Possible Return

‘Never Say Never?' Retired Tom Brady Comments on His Possible Return

‘Six Months’? Retired Tom Brady Comments on His Possible Returning

2022-02-08T23:56+0000

2022-02-08T23:56+0000

2022-02-08T23:56+0000

viral

tom brady

football legend

sport

retirement

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/1e/1092619019_0:201:2457:1583_1920x0_80_0_0_fcd0a3dff933297968c87075596052a3.jpg

Tom Brady commented on his departure from the world of professional sport, saying that he has not ruled out a comeback one day.Speaking on the Let's Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray podcast, the 44-year-old football player explained his decision.Brady also said that retirement was “the best possible decision in the moment” and that he “definitely” is not “looking to reverse course.”The seven-time Super Bowl champion announced his retirement on 29 January after playing 22 seasons in the NFL and spending most of his career with the New England Patriots. He played for the team from 2000 to 2019 and won six Super Bowls with them before moving to the Buccaneers and taking another title.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Alexandra Kashirina

Alexandra Kashirina

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Alexandra Kashirina

viral, tom brady, football legend, sport, retirement