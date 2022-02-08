Registration was successful!
'Never Say Never?' Retired Tom Brady Comments on His Possible Return
2022-02-08T23:56+0000
23:56 GMT 08.02.2022
FILE PHOTO: New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady throws a pass in the first quarter during their NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Foxboro, Massachusetts, November 5, 2006
Alexandra Kashirina
Last month, American football legend Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the sport. The iconic quarterback has won 243 regular-season games in his NFL career.
Tom Brady commented on his departure from the world of professional sport, saying that he has not ruled out a comeback one day.
Speaking on the Let's Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray podcast, the 44-year-old football player explained his decision.
“I'm just gonna take things as they come,” Brady said. “I think that's the best way to put it and I don't think anything, you know, you never say never. At the same time, I know that I'm very, I feel very good about my decision. I don't know how I'll feel six months from now.”
Brady also said that retirement was “the best possible decision in the moment” and that he “definitely” is not “looking to reverse course.”

“But at the same time, I think you have to be realistic that you never know what challenges there are gonna be in life,” he noted. “Again, I loved playing. I'm looking forward to doing things other than playing. That's as honest as I can be.”

The seven-time Super Bowl champion announced his retirement on 29 January after playing 22 seasons in the NFL and spending most of his career with the New England Patriots. He played for the team from 2000 to 2019 and won six Super Bowls with them before moving to the Buccaneers and taking another title.
