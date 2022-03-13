https://sputniknews.com/20220313/my-place-is-still-on-the-field-tom-brady-reveals-nfl-comeback-after-brief-retirement-1093840318.html

'My Place is Still on the Field': Tom Brady Reveals NFL Comeback After Brief Retirement

'My Place is Still on the Field': Tom Brady Reveals NFL Comeback After Brief Retirement

ESPN previously claimed that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady would retire from professional American football after a whopping 22 seasons and seven... 13.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-13T23:22+0000

2022-03-13T23:22+0000

2022-03-14T00:20+0000

tom brady

nfl

retirement

comeback

football

sports

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/05/1083798374_0:0:2978:1676_1920x0_80_0_0_10e5023ced179b176d2549e35840f4dc.jpg

After a series of conflicting reports and proclamations by Brady, the 44-year-old National Football League icon has decided to continue his professional American football career with the Florida-based Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to a Sunday evening tweet from the athlete. "I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa," he added, noting that he had "unfinished business" on the football field. Fans and critics of Brady immediately took to social media to provide their take on why the 44-year-old NFL star would reconsider retirement. Some speculated that i could be tied to Brady and his son's recent conversation with Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo. "He's baaackkkk," tweeted the Tampa Bay Buccaneers official Twitter page. Brady notably joined the Florida team in 2020, after 20 years with the New England Patriots. Weeks prior, the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback countered retirement reports and similar beliefs from so-called insider sources. "And I think when the time's right, I'll be ready to make a decision one way or another — just like I said last week." Brady's bombshell announcement comes shortly after the ball from his most-recent NFL touchdown pass sold for a whopping $518,000, according to an ESPN report citing Lelands Auctions. "So does the guy who just paid $518k for Brady’s “last touchdown” get his [money] back???" asked one Twitter user. Let's stay in touch no matter what happens to us! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

https://sputniknews.com/20220201/tom-brady-breaks-silence-reveals-he-hasnt-made-decision-on-retirement-1092648424.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

tom brady, nfl, retirement, comeback, football, sports, us