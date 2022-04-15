https://sputniknews.com/20220415/joe-biden-attacked-hillary-clinton-for-months-during-2016-presidential-bid-laptop-from-hell-reveals-1094796061.html

Joe Biden Attacked Hillary Clinton for Months During 2016 Presidential Bid, Laptop From Hell Reveals

Joe Biden Attacked Hillary Clinton for Months During 2016 Presidential Bid, Laptop From Hell Reveals

For the Biden family’s enemies, the ‘laptop from hell’ left behind by Hunter at a Delaware repair shop in 2019 has been the gift that keeps on giving, offering... 15.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-15T16:51+0000

2022-04-15T16:51+0000

2022-04-15T16:51+0000

hunter biden

joe biden

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107851/17/1078511724_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_3033426f462bb53b03d71625ff188443.jpg

Joe Biden sent members of his family and officials a series of articles on former secretary of state Hillary Clinton designed to ruin her image among Democrats during her 2016 bid for the presidency, a fresh batch of emails released by the Daily Mail shows.Two of the emails were sent in October 2015, shortly before Biden, who was then serving as Barack Obama’s vice president, dropped out of the 2016 race. Another was sent in February 2016, as Mrs. Clinton faced off against democratic socialist candidate Bernie Sanders for the Democratic Party’s nomination.The elder Biden sent his son Hunter a second email on 17 October, this time linking to a Wall Street Journal editorial entitled ‘The Clintons and the Emirates’, also based on a WaPo piece, revealing details on Hillary aide Cheryl Mills’ negotiation of a private deal involving New York University and the United Arab Emirates while working at Clinton’s State Department, a scheme critics derided at the time as unethical and potentially illegal. The article pointed out that Mills received a $330,000 severance and vacation pay package after leaving the university in 2009 – in spite of the institution’s prohibition on severance pay. The expose also pointed to Mrs. Clinton’s receipt of tens of millions of dollars in Emirati cash via the Clinton Foundation – a notorious and well-documented influence peddling operation involving the former first lady and her husband Bill.Biden dropped out of the race several days after sending Hunter the second email, citing his grief from the May 2015 loss to cancer of his 46-year-old son Beau.FBI director James Comey cleared Clinton of criminal behaviour in July of that year, calling her use of the private email server to exchange classified emails “extremely reckless,” but not illegal. Comey reopened his investigation in October, with Clinton blaming him, and many others, for her surprise loss to Donald Trump in November 2016.Biden used his secret private email address ‘67stingray’, a reference to his beloved 1967 Chevy Corvette roadster, to send the February 2016 email.The emails are the latest disclosure among the estimated 129,000 contained on Hunter’s laptop, which he left behind in a Delaware computer repair shop in 2019. Along with the emails, which show ample evidence of alleged ‘pay to play’ activity –i.e. payments of cash to Hunter, his father, or both in exchange for political access, the laptop is believed to contain as many as 80,000 images, including photos of Hunter enjoying some much-needed R&R with prostitutes and selfies under the apparent influence of illegal substances.Hunter Biden is under federal investigation for suspected tax fraud, money laundering and the potential violations of laws related to foreign lobbying. He has not been formally charged, and it remains to be seen what criminal liability (if any) he will face. Biden expressed confidence in 2020 “that a professional and objective review” would “demonstrate that” he handled all of his affairs “legally and appropriately,” and that his name would be cleared.

https://sputniknews.com/20220405/trump-requests-recusal-of-clinton-appointed-judge-from-rico-suit-against-hillary-clinton-dems-1094486705.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220410/hunter-biden-peddled-dads-clout-to-lobby-pals-to-federal-jobs-emails-from-laptop-show-1094634096.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

hunter biden, joe biden