https://sputniknews.com/20220412/house-oversight-committee-eager-to-probe-hunter-bidens-pops-big-guy-messages-1094700273.html

House Oversight Committee Eager to Probe Hunter Biden's 'Pops', 'Big Guy' Messages

House Oversight Committee Eager to Probe Hunter Biden's 'Pops', 'Big Guy' Messages

In late March, Republican congressmen signalled a readiness to subpoena Hunter Biden over his purportedly murky dealings abroad and the extent of his father's... 12.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-12T10:36+0000

2022-04-12T10:36+0000

2022-04-12T10:38+0000

us

joe biden

hunter biden

us congress

emails

subpoena

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107470/60/1074706030_0:156:3001:1844_1920x0_80_0_0_4c546b596f94372f9a913e8921f2438f.jpg

Nancy Mace, a Republican member of the House Oversight Committee has called for a further congressional investigation into Hunter Biden's text messages from a laptop that allegedly belonged to the president's son."One of the first subpoenas we need to issue is Hunter Biden and his laptop to get to the bottom of this. I want to know who 'The Big Guy' is. Worse yet, Joe Biden denies any knowledge of this, and I want to know who is 'Pops'", Mace stated.The GOP member was referring to the specific contents of several messages from what former US President Donald Trump earlier described as the "laptop from hell" that was reportedly dropped off by Hunter Biden at a repair shop in Delaware a few years ago, but was never recovered. The 52-year-old finally admitted that the laptop could have "absolutely" belonged to him, but added that he had never taken it to an IT store and claimed the device was perhaps stolen or hacked by Russian intelligence.One message to Hunter Biden's daughter Naomi revealed purported complaints that he was using up to half of his salary to cover his father's bills and other expenses.The messages also revealed that the president's son held a share in a joint venture with the Chinese company CEFC for a person known as the "big guy", which allegedly stands for US President Joe Biden even though it has never been confirmed.Republican Congressmen Pledge to Subpoena Hunter Biden Mace's interview with Fox News follows Republicans saying late last month that they are interested in probing Hunter Biden's foreign business dealings through the power of Congress' investigative mandate should the GOP retake control of one or both houses of Congress.Republican congressman James Comer said in an interview with Politico at the time that the House Oversight Committee "is going to be all over Hunter Biden".As for the contents of the "laptop from hell", which the New York Post (NYP) first exposed in October 2020, referred to two alleged emails that Hunter Biden purportedly received from a top official at the Ukrainian company Burisma while he was on the board of the firm.In a May 2014 email, Burisma board adviser Vadym Pozharsky purportedly asked Joe Biden's son to "use [his] influence" to politically support the Ukrainian company, while in another one dated April 2015, Pozharsky thanked the younger Biden for arranging a meeting with his father, then-US Vice President Joe Biden. POTUS has repeatedly rejected claims that he was in the know about his son's work and financial gains.After The New York Times acknowledged the authenticity of the emails on 17 March, an array of Republican lawmakers called for US mainstream media outlets and Big Tech companies to be prosecuted for hushing up the Biden laptop story.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

us, joe biden, hunter biden, us congress, emails, subpoena