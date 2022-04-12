House Oversight Committee Eager to Probe Hunter Biden's 'Pops', 'Big Guy' Messages
10:36 GMT 12.04.2022 (Updated: 10:38 GMT 12.04.2022)
© AP Photo / Visar KryeziuFamily members gather for a road naming ceremony with U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, centre, his son Hunter Biden, left, and his sister Valerie Biden Owens, right, joined by other family members during a ceremony to name a national road after his late son Joseph R. "Beau" Biden III, in the village of Sojevo, Kosovo, on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2016
© AP Photo / Visar Kryeziu
In late March, Republican congressmen signalled a readiness to subpoena Hunter Biden over his purportedly murky dealings abroad and the extent of his father's alleged involvement if the GOP retakes control of one or both houses of Congress later this year.
Nancy Mace, a Republican member of the House Oversight Committee has called for a further congressional investigation into Hunter Biden's text messages from a laptop that allegedly belonged to the president's son.
She told Fox News that when it comes to "subpoena power", "thank God I sit on Oversight when Republicans are in the majority next year".
"One of the first subpoenas we need to issue is Hunter Biden and his laptop to get to the bottom of this. I want to know who 'The Big Guy' is. Worse yet, Joe Biden denies any knowledge of this, and I want to know who is 'Pops'", Mace stated.
The GOP member was referring to the specific contents of several messages from what former US President Donald Trump earlier described as the "laptop from hell" that was reportedly dropped off by Hunter Biden at a repair shop in Delaware a few years ago, but was never recovered. The 52-year-old finally admitted that the laptop could have "absolutely" belonged to him, but added that he had never taken it to an IT store and claimed the device was perhaps stolen or hacked by Russian intelligence.
One message to Hunter Biden's daughter Naomi revealed purported complaints that he was using up to half of his salary to cover his father's bills and other expenses.
"I hope you all can do what I did and pay for everything for this entire family for 30 years. It's really hard, but don't worry - Unlike Pop, I won't make you give me half your salary", Hunter wrote.
The messages also revealed that the president's son held a share in a joint venture with the Chinese company CEFC for a person known as the "big guy", which allegedly stands for US President Joe Biden even though it has never been confirmed.
Republican Congressmen Pledge to Subpoena Hunter Biden
Mace's interview with Fox News follows Republicans saying late last month that they are interested in probing Hunter Biden's foreign business dealings through the power of Congress' investigative mandate should the GOP retake control of one or both houses of Congress.
Republican congressman James Comer said in an interview with Politico at the time that the House Oversight Committee "is going to be all over Hunter Biden".
"We're going to focus on Hunter Biden not for political reasons, but because we feel he's a national security threat", Comer asserted.
As for the contents of the "laptop from hell", which the New York Post (NYP) first exposed in October 2020, referred to two alleged emails that Hunter Biden purportedly received from a top official at the Ukrainian company Burisma while he was on the board of the firm.
In a May 2014 email, Burisma board adviser Vadym Pozharsky purportedly asked Joe Biden's son to "use [his] influence" to politically support the Ukrainian company, while in another one dated April 2015, Pozharsky thanked the younger Biden for arranging a meeting with his father, then-US Vice President Joe Biden. POTUS has repeatedly rejected claims that he was in the know about his son's work and financial gains.
After The New York Times acknowledged the authenticity of the emails on 17 March, an array of Republican lawmakers called for US mainstream media outlets and Big Tech companies to be prosecuted for hushing up the Biden laptop story.