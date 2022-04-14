https://sputniknews.com/20220414/hunter-biden-reportedly-partnered-with-nephew-of-notorious-boston-mobster-for-chinese-joint-venture-1094761751.html

Hunter Biden Reportedly Partnered With Nephew of Notorious Boston Mobster for Chinese Joint Venture

The president's son has been mired in an investigation into alleged violations of the nation's tax code and money laundering laws since 2018.

The US president's son, Hunter Biden, teamed up in the past with the nephew of notorious Boston gangster James "Whitey" Bulger, Jim Bulger, and his Thornton Group LLC to build a joint business venture with Chinese partners called BHR Partners, Fox News has reported citing emails obtained. Jim Bulger is the son of James Bulger's brother, William, who despite initial suspicions was found to be unrelated to the criminal activities of the Winter Hill Gang leader.According to the emails cited by Fox News, Jim Bulger actively coordinated with Rosemont Seneca, founded by Hunter Biden. He discussed a planned meeting with "the Chinese ambassador in DC" in January 2014 with Hunter and his business associate Devon Archer.The meeting was reportedly expected to be dedicated to "the fund" – presumably BHR Partners, who partnered with the Bank of China and was effectively controlled by it. It is unclear if the meeting actually took place.Another email exchange between Bulger, Hunter, and Archer cited by Fox apparently indicates that the Bank of China was among the "number 1" options for them to sign a contract with alongside "Gouxin" and "PICC". The latter might stand for the People's Insurance Company of China, the media outlet alleged.Not Just a Business PartnerBeyond cooperating with Rosemont Seneca, Jim Bulger also aided Hunter Biden in his personal requests, Fox News reported citing another group of emails. According to them, the husband of Joe Biden's younger sister, Valerie Biden Owens, asked for Hunter's help with obtaining a business license in China so that he could strike a deal with the local firm AnyHealth Shanghai to extend his telemedicine company to the Asian country.Hunter then reportedly passed the request to Bulger, who jointly with Michael Lin, a Taiwanese-American businessman with alleged links to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), found a plausible solution to the problem of Valerie Owens' husband, John Owens. Bulger proposed using a branch of his own company, called WOFE, registered abroad and meeting the requirements of Chinese laws about doing business there.It is unclear if John Owens utilised Bulger's proposal, but eventually his telemedicine company made it to the Chinese market, according to its website.This is just one of many recent reports about the nature of Hunter Biden's foreign dealings in China, which reportedly prompted the FBI's investigation into his persona over alleged violations of the tax code and money laundering laws. Few details have been officially confirmed in the case.A trove of emails, recovered from a laptop that purportedly belonged to Hunter Biden, previously suggested that the US president's son engaged in questionable deals with Chinese businesses that involved large payments for Biden acquainting these companies with potential business partners. Hunter also held a share in a joint venture with a Chinese energy giant for a person identified only as "the big guy" and alleged to refer to Hunter's father – Joe Biden.

china

