Trump Requests Recusal of Clinton-Appointed Judge From RICO Suit Against Hillary Clinton, Dems

Trump lawyers Alina Habba and Peter Ticktin filed a motion on Monday arguing that US District Judge Donald Middlebrooks should recuse himself from Trump’s RICO lawsuit due to potential bias associated with his 1997 appointment to the federal bench by then-US President Bill Clinton, husband of defendant Hillary Clinton, a former US Secretary of State.“The most important issue is not simply that justice must be done, but also that justice must appear to be done,” Trump’s legal team added. “This could not be more important in a case like the above styled cause, where wrongs in regard to a presidential election are to be redressed.”The motion cites ‘28 US Code 455,’ which states a “justice, judge, or magistrate judge of theUnited States shall disqualify himself in any proceeding in which his impartiality might reasonably be questioned.”It is uncommon that such a request is granted without evidence of personal connections, as the US is primarily governed by a two-party system and judges have traditionally been appointed by either a Republican or Democratic president, Politico noted.Habba and Ticktin highlighted that the plaintiff is presently unaware of the extent of Middlebrook’s relationship with Hillary Clinton, who was first lady at the time of his appointment.Records show Middlebrook was assigned to the case on March 24, the same day Trump’s team filed the racketeering suit.The initial complaint named more than two dozen defendants, including Hillary Clinton, the Democratic National Committee, former FBI Director James Comey, and White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan.Trump’s team claimed Watergate, which led to then-US President Richard Nixon’s resignation, paled in comparison to the organized plot carried out by defendants attempting to link his 2016 presidential campaign to the Russian government.The suit seeks damages exceeding $24 million in legal fees, defense costs, and related expenses. It also seeks to recoup the loss of present and future business dealings.

