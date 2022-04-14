https://sputniknews.com/20220414/trump-says-hes-more-wanted-than-al-capone-jesse-james-and-billy-the-kid-combined-1094758414.html

Trump Says He's More Wanted Than Al Capone, Jesse James and Billy the Kid Combined

The Congressional hearings launched by the ruling Democrats into the January 6 2021 occupation continue to rumble on, while New York state Attorney-General... 14.04.2022, Sputnik International

Donald Trump has said he faces more "weaponised" investigations than prohibition-era gangster Al Capone and Wild West outlaws Jesse James and Billy the Kid put together.Speaking to Fox News' Sean Hannity on Wednesday, he joked that he couldn't even fly over a Democratic-ruled state without being hit with a trumped-up charge."The people of this country aren't going to take it," he warned. "They've weaponised law enforcement, they've weaponised the AGs in the states, and the Attorney General, and the district attorneys. I mean, it's such a horrible thing that they're doing."The Congressional hearings launched by the Democrats into the January 6 2021 events continue to rumble on, while New York state Attorney-General Letitia James is attempting to pin contempt charges on Trump over his refusal to turn over documents she has subpoenaed for a probe into the property tycoon's business affairs. Trump also praised the New York Post for breaking the story of the 'Laptop from Hell' — abandoned by President Joe Biden's son Hunter at a Delaware computer repair shop — during the 2020 election campaign.He said the Post had "enhanced their reputation" by running the scoop, which the liberal New York Times and Washington Post have only just belatedly picked up on.

