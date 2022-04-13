https://sputniknews.com/20220413/north-carolina-removes-trump-era-chief-of-staff-mark-meadows-from-voting-rolls-amid-fraud-probe-1094746173.html

North Carolina Removes Trump-Era Chief of Staff Mark Meadows From Voting Rolls Amid Fraud Probe

Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows is under state investigation for possible voter fraud after he allegedly claimed that his legal residence was a... 13.04.2022, Sputnik International

Mark Meadows, a Republican who served as a US congressman for Asheville and Western North Carolina, has been removed from North Carolina’s voter roll after documents showed that the Trump-era White House official registered to vote in Virginia, and cast a ballot in the 2021 gubernatorial election.The investigation was launched after the New Yorker spoke with the former owner of Meadows’ alleged property in Scaly Mountain, North Carolina–described as a 14x62-foot mobile home with a rusted metal roof.The former owner of the mobile home detailed that Meadows’ wife, Debbie Meadows, rented the home “for two months at some point within the past few years,” but only spent one or a couple of nights at the property.While the property was listed on Meadows’ North Carolina voter registration, he did not disclose this information on his recent Virginia voter registration. Meadows and his wife own a home in Alexandria, Virginia.Lying on a voter registration application is a felony offense in the US.It would appear Meadows has not officially challenged the Macon County Board of Elections’ findings, which have been referred to the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).The SBI confirmed that Meadows remains under investigation.“The SBI was requested by the NC Attorney General’s Office to investigate potential voter fraud allegations concerning Mark Meadows,” Angie Grube, spokesperson for the State Bureau of Investigation, told WRAL.It is worth noting that Meadows, during his time in the Trump administration, was particularly vocal about his concerns about voter fraud, and frequently parroted baseless voter fraud claims on behalf of then-US President Donald Trump.

