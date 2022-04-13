https://sputniknews.com/20220413/north-carolina-removes-trump-era-chief-of-staff-mark-meadows-from-voting-rolls-amid-fraud-probe-1094746173.html
North Carolina Removes Trump-Era Chief of Staff Mark Meadows From Voting Rolls Amid Fraud Probe
North Carolina Removes Trump-Era Chief of Staff Mark Meadows From Voting Rolls Amid Fraud Probe
Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows is under state investigation for possible voter fraud after he allegedly claimed that his legal residence was a... 13.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-13T23:50+0000
2022-04-13T23:50+0000
2022-04-13T23:47+0000
mark meadows
north carolina
us
donald trump
virginia
voter fraud
nc voter fraud
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107765/07/1077650784_0:0:2047:1151_1920x0_80_0_0_e3dbac8dccf815ffb36debe2421f5329.jpg
Mark Meadows, a Republican who served as a US congressman for Asheville and Western North Carolina, has been removed from North Carolina’s voter roll after documents showed that the Trump-era White House official registered to vote in Virginia, and cast a ballot in the 2021 gubernatorial election.The investigation was launched after the New Yorker spoke with the former owner of Meadows’ alleged property in Scaly Mountain, North Carolina–described as a 14x62-foot mobile home with a rusted metal roof.The former owner of the mobile home detailed that Meadows’ wife, Debbie Meadows, rented the home “for two months at some point within the past few years,” but only spent one or a couple of nights at the property.While the property was listed on Meadows’ North Carolina voter registration, he did not disclose this information on his recent Virginia voter registration. Meadows and his wife own a home in Alexandria, Virginia.Lying on a voter registration application is a felony offense in the US.It would appear Meadows has not officially challenged the Macon County Board of Elections’ findings, which have been referred to the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).The SBI confirmed that Meadows remains under investigation.“The SBI was requested by the NC Attorney General’s Office to investigate potential voter fraud allegations concerning Mark Meadows,” Angie Grube, spokesperson for the State Bureau of Investigation, told WRAL.It is worth noting that Meadows, during his time in the Trump administration, was particularly vocal about his concerns about voter fraud, and frequently parroted baseless voter fraud claims on behalf of then-US President Donald Trump.
https://sputniknews.com/20220325/ginni-thomas-texted-mark-meadows-about-efforts-to-overturn-2020-election-report-claims-1094168876.html
north carolina
virginia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107765/07/1077650784_114:0:1934:1365_1920x0_80_0_0_0165bd0bacf68ded36bd9ca935e1ed3b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
mark meadows, north carolina, us, donald trump, virginia, voter fraud, nc voter fraud
North Carolina Removes Trump-Era Chief of Staff Mark Meadows From Voting Rolls Amid Fraud Probe
Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows is under state investigation for possible voter fraud after he allegedly claimed that his legal residence was a mobile home in North Carolina that lacks evidence of him ever occupying the single-wide home. Moreover, Meadows did not disclose this information on his recent Virginia voter registration.
Mark Meadows, a Republican who served as a US congressman for Asheville and Western North Carolina, has been removed from North Carolina’s voter roll after documents showed that the Trump-era White House official registered to vote in Virginia, and cast a ballot in the 2021 gubernatorial election.
“The Macon County Board of Elections administratively removed the voter registration of Mark Meadows … on April 11, after documentation indicated he lived in Virginia and last voted in the 2021 election there,” said Patrick Gannon, spokesperson for the North Carolina State Board of Elections.
The investigation was launched after the New Yorker spoke with the former owner of Meadows’ alleged property in Scaly Mountain, North Carolina–described as a 14x62-foot mobile home with a rusted metal roof.
The former owner of the mobile home detailed that Meadows’ wife, Debbie Meadows, rented the home “for two months at some point within the past few years,” but only spent one or a couple of nights at the property.
While the property was listed on Meadows’ North Carolina voter registration, he did not disclose this information on his recent Virginia voter registration. Meadows and his wife own a home in Alexandria, Virginia.
Lying on a voter registration application is a felony offense in the US.
It would appear Meadows has not officially challenged the Macon County Board of Elections’ findings, which have been referred to the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).
The SBI confirmed that Meadows remains under investigation.
“The SBI was requested by the NC Attorney General’s Office to investigate potential voter fraud allegations concerning Mark Meadows,” Angie Grube, spokesperson for the State Bureau of Investigation, told WRAL.
“The investigation remains ongoing,” Grube added. “As the investigation continues, information will be shared with the prosecutor who will make a determination as to whether any additional persons could be subject to the investigation. No additional information is available.”
It is worth noting that Meadows, during his time in the Trump administration, was particularly vocal about his concerns about voter fraud, and frequently parroted baseless voter fraud claims on behalf of then-US President Donald Trump.