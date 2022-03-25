Ginni Thomas Texted Mark Meadows About Efforts to Overturn 2020 Election, Report Claims
© AP Photo / Susan WalshVirginia Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and a special correspondent for The Daily Caller, speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Oxon Hill, Md., on Feb. 23, 2017.
The news comes as the House select committee on January 6 events in Washington, DC continues to gather evidence and testimony while increasing pressure on the former president's entourage to investigate the events on Capitol Hill and what led to it after the controversial election.
In the weeks following the US presidential election of 2020, Virginia Thomas, a conservative activist, pressed then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to pursue unrelenting efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in a series of text messages, The Washington Post reported.
Citing obtained copies of the messages, the outlet claimed that they, part of a total of 29 retrieved, expose a pipeline between Virginia Thomas, often known as Ginni, and then-President Donald Trump's top adviser during a time when Trump was threatening to appeal the election results to the Supreme Court.
Thomas, who is married to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, reportedly never mentioned her husband in the texts. But they reportedly reveal how Ginni Thomas leveraged her connection to Trump's inner circle to support and lead the president's strategy to reverse the election results, and how responsive Meadows was to receive her guidance.
Ginni Thomas allegedly pleaded with the president and his team to take action to overturn the election's outcome in her text messages to Meadows. She advised them to be tough on Trump's staffers and congressional Republicans who had opposed claims that the election had been rigged.
For instance, on November 10, 2020, Thomas reportedly wrote to Meadows, asking the latter to "Help This Great President stand firm."
“You are the leader, with him, who is standing for America’s constitutional governance at the precipice. The majority knows Biden and the Left is attempting the greatest Heist of our History,” she wrote.
Meadows, in a message to Thomas dated November 24, spoke about God to characterise the campaign to overturn the election.
"This is a fight of good versus evil," Meadows wrote. "Evil always looks like the victor until the King of Kings triumphs. Do not grow weary in well doing. The fight continues. I have staked my career on it. Well at least my time in DC on it."
To that, Thomas thanked him, saying that she "needed that."
"Thank you!! Needed that! This plus a conversation with my best friend just now… I will try to keep holding on. America is worth it!" the message reportedly reads.
In the texts, Thomas reportedly claimed that one of her goals was for lawyer Sidney Powell, who made rather contentious statements about the election, to become "the lead and the face" of Trump's legal team.
According to the report, in total, Meadows presented the House select committee probing the January 6 mayhem with 2,320 text messages. Thomas and Meadows had exchanged messages — 21 from her and just eight from him. However, it is unclear whether there were more of them.
“Do not concede. It takes time for the army who is gathering for his back," Thomas reportedly urged Meadows on November 6, but it was not known whether he ever responded to the message.
Four days later, she urged Meadows to "Help This Great President Stand Firm," invoking "the Greatest Heist in Our History." Meadows replied by saying: "I will stand firm. We will fight until there is no fight left. Our country is too precious to give up on. Thanks for all you do."
According to another message, cited by the outlet, Meadows may not have been Thomas' only contact inside Trump's administration that week. As on November 13, she allegedly texted Meadows about her outreach to "Jared," which could be a reference to the president's son-in-law and top White House aide Jared Kushner.
"Just forwarded to yr gmail an email I sent Jared this am. Sidney Powell & improved coordination now will help the cavalry come and Fraud exposed and America saved," she wrote, but it is also unknown whether Meadows responded at all.
Since leaving the office, Trump continued to frequently claim massive violations and forgery in the last election, which resulted in the victory of his Democrat challenger Joe Biden. And while US courts have dismissed lawsuits by Trump and his legal team demanding investigations into irregularities and recounts, the former president often criticizes the work of the House panel as being partisan against him.
Back on the night after the election, Trump said that it was "a major fraud on our nation," pledging that "we want the law to be used in a proper manner. So we’ll be going to the U.S. Supreme Court."
