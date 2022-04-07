https://sputniknews.com/20220407/ny-ag-filing-motion-to-hold-trump-in-contempt-of-court-over-refusal-to-turn-over-docs-1094565286.html

NY AG Filing Motion to Hold Trump in Contempt of Court Over Refusal to Turn Over Docs

This comes as part of an investigation into the financial practices of the former US president. 07.04.2022, Sputnik International

New York's attorney general Letitia James has filed a motion to hold Donald Trump in contempt of court following his refusal to hand over documents she subpoenaed for her civil probe into the former US president's business practices.“My office is filing a motion to hold Donald Trump in contempt of court. Despite a crystal clear order from the court, Donald Trump has refused to turn over documents as part of our investigation into him and the Trump Organization's financial dealings,” James said via Twitter.The office of the attorney also requested that Trump be fined $10,000 per day until he abides by the ruling.Earlier, James and her office issued subpoenas to Trump and two of his adult children following investigations into whether the Trump Organization, which represents the family’s business interests, had illegally inflated the value of its assets to obtain loans beyond merit. According to James, her investigation into Trump's business practices has found evidence that he may have been misstating the value of his assets for over a decade.

