Trump Suggests He May Run in Next US Presidential Election
Trump Suggests He May Run in Next US Presidential Election
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US President Donald Trump said he might run for president again, although there have not been any official announcements in that... 10.04.2022
"The truth is I ran twice, I won twice, I did much better the second time than I did the first. And now, we may have to do it again. Is there anybody here who would like to see me run again?" Trump asked his supporters at the Saturday rally in Selma, North Carolina.Trump accused the administration of US President Joe Biden of "one disgraceful surrender after another" and reiterated that Russia would not have launched its special military operation in Ukraine under his administration. Trump also pointed out that the US has the strongest nuclear capabilities.At the end of March, Trump told Fox Business that if he were still president, he would threaten Russia with nuclear submarines.Poll data reported by The Hill earlier this month showed that Trump was ahead of both Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in hypothetical presidential campaign matchups for 2024.
Trump Suggests He May Run in Next US Presidential Election

01:53 GMT 10.04.2022 (Updated: 01:54 GMT 10.04.2022)
© AFP 2022 / ALLISON JOYCEFormer U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at The Farm at 95 on April 9, 2022 in Selma, North Carolina.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at The Farm at 95 on April 9, 2022 in Selma, North Carolina. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.04.2022
© AFP 2022 / ALLISON JOYCE
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US President Donald Trump said he might run for president again, although there have not been any official announcements in that regard yet.
"The truth is I ran twice, I won twice, I did much better the second time than I did the first. And now, we may have to do it again. Is there anybody here who would like to see me run again?" Trump asked his supporters at the Saturday rally in Selma, North Carolina.
Trump accused the administration of US President Joe Biden of "one disgraceful surrender after another" and reiterated that Russia would not have launched its special military operation in Ukraine under his administration. Trump also pointed out that the US has the strongest nuclear capabilities.
At the end of March, Trump told Fox Business that if he were still president, he would threaten Russia with nuclear submarines.
Poll data reported by The Hill earlier this month showed that Trump was ahead of both Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in hypothetical presidential campaign matchups for 2024.
