https://sputniknews.com/20220414/pep-guardiola-wants-him-premier-league-champs-man-city-push-to-sign-erling-haaland-at-all-costs-1094751118.html

'Pep Guardiola Wants Him': Premier League Champs Man City Push to Sign Erling Haaland at 'All Costs'

'Pep Guardiola Wants Him': Premier League Champs Man City Push to Sign Erling Haaland at 'All Costs'

Erling Haaland is among the hottest properties in football, having scored an impressive 80 goals for Borussia Dortmund since January 2020. With his spectacular... 14.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-14T06:55+0000

2022-04-14T06:55+0000

2022-04-14T06:55+0000

sport

sport

sport

erling haaland

borussia dortmund

transfer

transfer

deal

deal

contract

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/0d/1082334696_0:153:2079:1322_1920x0_80_0_0_ccc072fb3898a7c595454b19841fdd39.jpg

Borussia Dortmund talisman Erling Haaland is set to select his new employers in the upcoming two weeks, with reigning Premier League champions Man City pushing for a deal with Borussia Dortmund's star man.According to noted football expert Fabrizio Romano, City boss Pep Guardiola wants the Norwegian at "all costs", because he believes that the 21-year-old footballer could end his side's perpetual problems up front.Since their greatest scorer Sergio Aguero left for Barcelona last summer, the Citizens have been in a desperate search for a world-class forward.This was one of the prime factors behind City's bid to bring Harry Kane to the Etihad last summer. But that move was scuttled by Tottenham's management as they didn't want their prolific scorer to leave the club.Like Kane, Guardiola rates Haaland highly and that's why the Catalan manager is going all out to secure his services.Though City are the overwhelming favourites, they could still face stiff competition from the likes of PSG, Real Madrid, and Barcelona for the Norwegian star.The English club, however, seems to have the edge over all its rivals in the race, considering they have a deep purse.In addition, Haaland would not have to share the limelight with other superstars at the Etihad as he would be the only big name in City's attack.On the other hand, if he moved to PSG, the Norway international would have to share the spotlight with the likes of Lionel Messi and Neymar even if Kylian Mbappe moves to Real Madrid in the next couple of months.Unlike City, Barcelona are dealing with financial issues, with their debt still hovering well over the $1 billion mark. This is a potential deal breaker, especially for someone who would cost well over $350 million after taking into account his wages, transfer fees, and bonuses.Real Madrid though could be in a close race with City in case Mbappe decides against joining the La Liga table toppers.While the Spanish outfit's attack is not as shaky as the Premier League holders as Karim Benzema is firing on all cylinders at the moment, Mbappe's potential could force them to open an all out front for Haaland. Yet City would remain in pole position because Haaland's father, Alfie, wants him to play for his former club.Alfie himself was a City player, who played for them from 2000 to 2003 and shares a special bond with the current English top flight winners.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

sport, sport, sport, erling haaland, borussia dortmund, transfer, transfer, deal, deal, contract, sputnik, manchester city, manchester city, pep guardiola, premier league, premier league, english premier league, footballer, football, football, football, football, football star, football team, football club