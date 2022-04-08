https://sputniknews.com/20220408/best-coach-in-the-world-liverpool-boss-jurgen-klopp-heaps-praise-on-man-citys-pep-guardiola-1094595490.html
'Best Coach in the World': Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Heaps Praise on Man City’s Pep Guardiola
Football managers praising their rivals is extremely rare, especially in the Premier League where margins between a win or loss are miniscule. Generally coaches are gripped with tensions ahead of a big clash.But Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is known as a gentleman in the football world for a reason. While the German manager is himself regarded as one of the best bosses in the sport, he has now labelled his Manchester City rival Pep Guardiola the "best coach in the world".The timing of Klopp's praise of the Catalan coach is significant, considering it comes ahead of Liverpool blockbuster clash against the Citizens on Sunday, billed by many as the "Premier League decider".Despite Klopp hailing Guardiola, no pundit could rightly predict the outcome of the highly anticipated encounter, as neither the reigning champions nor the Reds are out of form.While City has not lost in their last 8 matches, which includes two draws, and will have the home advantage as well as the match will be played at the Etihad, Klopp's men are on an unbelievable 18 match winning streak across competitions.But with only a point separating these two teams atop the Premier League table, one thing is almost certain: that their showdown is set to decide the winner of England's No. 1 football tournament.City are at 73 points, while Liverpool are at 72 after 30 matches each.
