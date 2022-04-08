International
https://sputniknews.com/20220408/best-coach-in-the-world-liverpool-boss-jurgen-klopp-heaps-praise-on-man-citys-pep-guardiola-1094595490.html
'Best Coach in the World': Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Heaps Praise on Man City’s Pep Guardiola
'Best Coach in the World': Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Heaps Praise on Man City’s Pep Guardiola
Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp and Man City's Pep Guardiola, widely regarded as two of the best managers of the current era, will go head-to-head against each other... 08.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-08T15:39+0000
2022-04-08T15:39+0000
sport
sport
sport
jurgen klopp
liverpool
pep guardiola
manchester city
manchester city
premier league
premier league
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/08/1094595840_0:0:3077:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_0d6b63e315ff5055e2e6c51dd899ebfe.jpg
Football managers praising their rivals is extremely rare, especially in the Premier League where margins between a win or loss are miniscule. Generally coaches are gripped with tensions ahead of a big clash.But Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is known as a gentleman in the football world for a reason. While the German manager is himself regarded as one of the best bosses in the sport, he has now labelled his Manchester City rival Pep Guardiola the "best coach in the world".The timing of Klopp's praise of the Catalan coach is significant, considering it comes ahead of Liverpool blockbuster clash against the Citizens on Sunday, billed by many as the "Premier League decider".Despite Klopp hailing Guardiola, no pundit could rightly predict the outcome of the highly anticipated encounter, as neither the reigning champions nor the Reds are out of form.While City has not lost in their last 8 matches, which includes two draws, and will have the home advantage as well as the match will be played at the Etihad, Klopp's men are on an unbelievable 18 match winning streak across competitions.But with only a point separating these two teams atop the Premier League table, one thing is almost certain: that their showdown is set to decide the winner of England's No. 1 football tournament.City are at 73 points, while Liverpool are at 72 after 30 matches each.
liverpool
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/08/1094595840_0:0:2729:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_f45dc6058137c9a3b6670f02758752df.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
sport, sport, sport, jurgen klopp, liverpool, pep guardiola, manchester city, manchester city, premier league, premier league, english premier league, football, football, football, football, football team, football club, manager, head coach, coach, sputnik

'Best Coach in the World': Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Heaps Praise on Man City’s Pep Guardiola

15:39 GMT 08.04.2022
© AFP 2022 / PAUL ELLISLiverpool's German manager Jurgen Klopp (L) greets Manchester City's Spanish manager Pep Guardiola after the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on March 19, 2017.
Liverpool's German manager Jurgen Klopp (L) greets Manchester City's Spanish manager Pep Guardiola after the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on March 19, 2017. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.04.2022
© AFP 2022 / PAUL ELLIS
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Pawan Atri - Sputnik International
Pawan Atri
All materials
Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp and Man City's Pep Guardiola, widely regarded as two of the best managers of the current era, will go head-to-head against each other in the Premier League this Sunday. It is the English top flight's "premier" rivalry, with both sides recording five wins each since they took over at Anfield and the Etihad respectively.
Football managers praising their rivals is extremely rare, especially in the Premier League where margins between a win or loss are miniscule. Generally coaches are gripped with tensions ahead of a big clash.
But Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is known as a gentleman in the football world for a reason. While the German manager is himself regarded as one of the best bosses in the sport, he has now labelled his Manchester City rival Pep Guardiola the "best coach in the world".
"Pep is the best coach in the world. I think we all would agree on that. It might be a coincidence that it hasn't worked out in the Champions League so far but the things he won, the football he plays, if anybody doubts him then I have no idea how that could happen," Klopp said in a press conference on Friday.
The timing of Klopp's praise of the Catalan coach is significant, considering it comes ahead of Liverpool blockbuster clash against the Citizens on Sunday, billed by many as the "Premier League decider".
Despite Klopp hailing Guardiola, no pundit could rightly predict the outcome of the highly anticipated encounter, as neither the reigning champions nor the Reds are out of form.
While City has not lost in their last 8 matches, which includes two draws, and will have the home advantage as well as the match will be played at the Etihad, Klopp's men are on an unbelievable 18 match winning streak across competitions.
But with only a point separating these two teams atop the Premier League table, one thing is almost certain: that their showdown is set to decide the winner of England's No. 1 football tournament.
City are at 73 points, while Liverpool are at 72 after 30 matches each.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала