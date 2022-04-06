https://sputniknews.com/20220406/numbers-involved-are-just-crazy-jurgen-klopp-on-liverpools-chances-of-signing-erling-haaland-1094523331.html

'Numbers Involved Are Just Crazy': Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool's Chances of Signing Erling Haaland

Borussia Dortmund (BVB) striker Erling Haaland is among the hottest properties in the world right now, having scored 80 goals in 83 appearances for the... 06.04.2022, Sputnik International

Jurgen Klopp has finally reacted to speculation of Erling Haaland's arrival at Anfield from Borussia Dortmund.For months, speculation has been rife in both the German and British press that Haaland is contemplating a move to England, with Man City and Liverpool being the likely destinations.City boss Pep Guardiola is extremely keen to land Haaland at the Etihad, after seeing his bid for England skipper Harry Kane scuttled by Tottenham's management last summer.Since Sergio Aguero left the club in 2021, City has been scouting for a world-class forward to fill the huge void in the club's attack and Guardiola believes that Haaland could be a perfect replacement.On the other hand, with Mohamed Salah's contract talks stalled at Anfield, Haaland has also been linked with a move to Merseyside.Yet, Klopp has now crushed that talk, making it absolutely clear that the Reds simply don't have the money to pursue a deal for the 21-year-old football star."To be honest, I don't want anything to do with it. It's not fun", he added.As per the football website Goal.com, signing Haaland won't be easy even for clubs who have huge purses, considering his signing would need an amount in excess of $350 million. Some estimates say that it could be as high as $381 million.The Norway international has an $83 million agreement with BVB, meaning the club would only entertain bids over and above the said amount. On the other hand, Haaland is reportedly asking for a yearly salary of $28 million after tax. Pre-tax, this amount would equate to as much as $55 million. In case he goes on to secure a long-term contract which could stretch to five years with a new club, his wage bill alone would cost as much as $275 million.

