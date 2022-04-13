https://sputniknews.com/20220413/us-and-japan-conducting-exercises-with-nuclear-aircraft-carrier-in-sea-of-japan-reports-say-1094727003.html

US and Japan Conducting Exercises With Nuclear Aircraft Carrier in Sea of ​​Japan, Reports Say

TOKYO (Sputnik) - The US nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln is conducting joint exercises with the Japan self-defence forces in the Sea of... 13.04.2022, Sputnik International

According to the news agency, the US aircraft carrier proceeded along the Tsushima Strait to the east the day before yesterday. The US destroyer Spruance and the Japanese destroyer Inazuma were also seen in the region, Kyodo reported.The decision to conduct the exercises was made amid fears of new missile launches by North Korea in anticipation of the 110th birthday of the country's late founding leader Kim Il Sung, the grandfather of the current leader, Kim Jong-un, on Friday.This is the first spotting of a US nuclear-powered aircraft carrier in the Sea of ​​Japan since 2017, when Pyongyang conducted atomic tests and launched an intercontinental ballistic missile.In March, Washington also conducted training exercises involving the aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln west of the Korean Peninsula in the Yellow Sea.

