North Korea May Be Preparing for Possible Future Nuclear Missile Tests, US Officials Claim

Last week, North Korea launched its twelfth missile since the start of the year, later confirming it was the Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile... 31.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-31T21:17+0000

2022-03-31T21:17+0000

2022-03-31T21:49+0000

north korea

nuclear weapons

nuclear

missile

missile tests

us pentagon

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/1f/1094371394_0:0:3085:1736_1920x0_80_0_0_97f44bc8e46174d666badd130fe38660.jpg

North Korea may be preparing for nuclear testing, as US spy satellites have spotted new tunnels being excavated in the nation, at a place where such tests have been performed in the past, Fox News reported on Thursday, citing unknown US defense officials.According to the report, the drilling implies that another nuclear test might be conducted. Intelligence analysts reportedly spotted excavating equipment active in Kilju, Hamgyong province, at a location where a nuclear weapons test was most recently conducted in September 2017.After last Thursday's launch of what was confirmed by Pyongyang to be an ICBM Hwasong-17, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed to develop a stronger weapon.The missile's size reportedly showed that it is designed to carry many nuclear warheads. North Korea already possesses missiles capable of carrying a single warhead and reaching much of the US from across the Pacific Ocean.However, regarding last week's test, the South Korean Defense Ministry said that North Korea likely launched the Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile, and not the brand-new Hwasong-17 as claimed by Pyongyang.The military also pointed out that the shadows in North Korea's footage indicate that it was shot in the morning in clear weather, whereas in fact it was shot in the afternoon. Additionally, the weather conditions at the time of the missile launch were cloudy. The defense ministry also stated that conducting a successful missile test after the failed one eight days prior would be challenging.In total, the DPRK has conducted six nuclear weapons tests over the years.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

north korea, nuclear weapons, nuclear, missile, missile tests, us pentagon