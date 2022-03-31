https://sputniknews.com/20220331/north-korea-may-be-preparing-for-possible-future-nuclear-missile-tests-us-officials-claims-1094370431.html
North Korea May Be Preparing for Possible Future Nuclear Missile Tests, US Officials Claim
Last week, North Korea launched its twelfth missile since the start of the year, later confirming it was the Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile... 31.03.2022, Sputnik International
21:17 GMT 31.03.2022 (Updated: 21:49 GMT 31.03.2022)
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
Last week, North Korea launched its twelfth missile since the start of the year, later confirming it was the Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile. According to the Japanese Defense Ministry, the missile has a range enough to reach the whole US on a typical trajectory.
North Korea may be preparing for nuclear testing, as US spy satellites have spotted new tunnels being excavated in the nation, at a place where such tests have been performed in the past, Fox News reported
on Thursday, citing unknown US defense officials.
According to the report, the drilling implies that another nuclear test might be conducted. Intelligence analysts reportedly spotted excavating equipment active in Kilju, Hamgyong province, at a location where a nuclear weapons test was most recently conducted in September 2017.
After last Thursday's launch of what was confirmed
by Pyongyang to be an ICBM Hwasong-17, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed to develop a stronger weapon.
"Only when one is equipped with the formidable striking capabilities, overwhelming military power that cannot be stopped by anyone, one can prevent a war, guarantee the security of the country and contain and put under control all threats and blackmails by the imperialists," he said, per the Korean Central News Agency.
The missile's size reportedly showed that it is designed to carry many nuclear warheads. North Korea already possesses missiles capable of carrying a single warhead and reaching much of the US from across the Pacific Ocean.
However, regarding last week's test, the South Korean Defense Ministry said that North Korea likely launched the Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile, and not the brand-new Hwasong-17 as claimed by
Pyongyang.
The military also pointed out
that the shadows in North Korea's footage indicate that it was shot in the morning in clear weather, whereas in fact it was shot in the afternoon. Additionally, the weather conditions at the time of the missile launch were cloudy. The defense ministry also stated that conducting a successful missile test after the failed one eight days prior would be challenging.
In total, the DPRK has conducted
six nuclear weapons tests over the years.
