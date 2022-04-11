https://sputniknews.com/20220411/people-are-reacting-taliban-backs-protests-against-us-inspired-regime-change-in-pakistan-1094673622.html

'People Are Reacting': Taliban Backs Protests Against US-Inspired 'Regime Change' in Pakistan

Pakistan's National Assembly on Monday elected Shehbaz Sharif, the leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) as the next prime minister of the... 11.04.2022, Sputnik International

The Taliban* has backed the reaction of the "people of Pakistan" to an ongoing crisis in the country, claiming that Pakistanis "know best" how to react to claims of a US-inspired regime change there.Shaheen, who was also involved in negotiations for the Doha Deal with the US, also expressed hope that the outcome of the current events in Pakistan would bode well for the entire region.During his time in office, Khan had been supportive of the Taliban's goal of gaining international legitimacy and he had also been critical of his predecessors for allying with Washington in the "War on Terror". The cricketer-turned-politician described the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan last August as Afghans breaking "the shackles of slavery".In Pakistan, influential sections of the Muslim clergy, some of them with large followings, agree with the Taliban's hardline Islamist ideology.Tens of thousands of Pakistanis took to the streets late on Sunday evening in support of Khan. The outgoing prime minister said that these protests have shown that the "foreign conspiracy" has been "rejected" by the people.Khan blames the US for instigating a "no-confidence motion" filed with the National Assembly on 8 March, which ultimately led to his removal from powerKhan has stated that these protests are akin to a "freedom struggle" against a "foreign conspiracy" to effect a "regime change" in the nation.Khan has accused the opposition of being "pawns" of a foreign power, an apparent reference to Washington. The no-confidence motion came up for a vote in the National Assembly late on Saturday (9 April) and Khan couldn't survive it. The motion was introduced in the National Assembly by Shehbaz Sharif and backed by other major opposition groups, including the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).In a televised address on 31 March, Khan had indirectly called out the US for "interfering" in Pakistan's domestic politics.Before his address, Khan also convened a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC), which is comprised of Pakistan's political and military leadership.In the meeting, he presented "evidence" of a "foreign conspiracy" to topple his government.On 3 April, Khan named US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu as the individual who had met Asad Majeed, Pakistan's ambassador to Washington, on 7 March.In the meeting, Lu warned Majeed of "consequences" if Khan survived the no-confidence motion, as per the PM.Khan has alleged that the US was particularly unhappy with his trip to Moscow on 23-24 February.* Organisation under UN sanctions for terrorist activities.

