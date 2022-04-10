https://sputniknews.com/20220410/watch-tens-of-thousands-of-imran-khan-supporters-take-to-streets-in-pakistan-after-weekend-ouster-1094654664.html

Watch: Tens of Thousands of Imran Khan Supporters Take to Streets in Pakistan After Weekend Ouster

Watch: Tens of Thousands of Imran Khan Supporters Take to Streets in Pakistan After Weekend Ouster

On Saturday, Imran Khan, who has served as Pakistan's prime minister since 2018, was removed from office following a no-confidence vote in the nation's... 10.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-10T21:52+0000

2022-04-10T21:52+0000

2022-04-10T21:49+0000

pakistan

imran khan

demonstration

rally

protest

parliament

video

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/0a/1094654880_0:191:3064:1915_1920x0_80_0_0_9e80df4bf9fdcd6975dc0cf09af77184.jpg

Tens of thousands of supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his Tehreek-e-Insaf party took to the streets to show their support on Sunday night.Mass protests were held in all major cities of the country, including the capital Islamabad, according to local media reports.With gratitude and with words of support for the protesters, the now former prime minister addressed the crowd, saying in the Twitter post that "never have such crowds come out so spontaneously and in such numbers in our history, rejecting the imported govt led by crooks."A video circulating on social media, filmed from high floors, shows a huge number of people with flashlights on the brightly-lit streets. The crowd below can be heard singing songs.Other videos also show many people chanting the name of the former prime minister.Mir Jafar, who was mentioned by Khan, was a Mughal general in the 18th century who became the first ruler of Bengal dependent on the British East India Company. His reign is considered the beginning of British imperialism in Indian history and a key step in establishing British dominance in the Indian subcontinent.Khan went on to say that "the freedom struggle begins again today against a foreign conspiracy of regime change."Khan has previously said that his independent foreign policy irritated "foreign powers," in particular the US, and they financed the opposition's actions on a vote of no confidence. In turn, the US State Department said that Khan's claims that Washington is behind the alleged plot to overthrow his government are not true.On Monday, Pakistan's parliament will consider nominations for the post of prime minister.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Kirill Kurevlev

Kirill Kurevlev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Kirill Kurevlev

pakistan, imran khan, demonstration, rally, protest, parliament, video