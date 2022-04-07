BoJo To Ramp Up Nuclear Power as Part of UK’s New Energy Strategy That Critics Claim ‘Won’t Deliver’

https://sputniknews.com/20220407/bojo-to-ramp-up-nuclear-power-as-part-of-uks-new-energy-strategy-that-critics-claim-wont-deliver-1094540187.html

After tough political wrangling, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to announce a reappraised energy strategy that will put nuclear power at the forefront, reported The Guardian.Touted as part of a drive to ensure greater energy security, the plan to build new nuclear power stations has been prompted by a desire to wean Britain off expensive fossil fuels, but has left environmentalists and the opposition fuming.Downing Street, the UK Treasury, led by Chancellor Rishi Sunak, and the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS), headed by Kwasi Kwarteng, have been engaged in a “row” over the additional funding for nuclear power and energy efficiency measures. The process was slammed as “chaos” by cited Whitehall sources.The Conservative Party had also purportedly been split over deployment of onshore wind and fracking for gas. The latter has been on hold since a test well was hit by small earthquakes in 2019.Eventually, the Cabinet reportedly arrived at a compromise presupposing that atomic energy would form the backbone of the strategy, with an estimated eight new reactors planned. Furthermore, targets for onshore wind and solar power generation will also be raised.Accordingly, the Energy Security Strategy outlines a push for 95 percent of the UK’s electricity to come from domestic renewable energy sources by 2030.The plan to boost domestic energy production presupposes:‘Energy Self-sufficiency, Cheaper Bills’Speaking at the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, Boris Johnson hailed his government’s new plan as seeking to “reduce our dependence on power sources exposed to volatile international prices we cannot control, so we can enjoy greater energy self-sufficiency with cheaper bills”.Speaking after Britons were hit by a 54 percent rise in the price cap on energy bills as of 1 April, driven by surging wholesale gas prices further exacerbated by the Russian operation to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine, the Prime Minister added on Wednesday:Currently, the country generates about 16 percent of its power from nuclear power stations, however, all but one of the UK’s 11 reactors at five sites are due to be “retired” by the end of the decade.The “New nuclear” strategy promises to bolster Britain’s energy supply by “reliable, affordable, low carbon power” via developing a thriving pipeline of future nuclear projects. According to Johnson’s government, the ambitious target is to have nuclear power cover around 25 percent of the projected electricity demand.Currently, Electricite de France SA is building a new nuclear power plant at Hinkley Point C, southwest England, which will “provide 3.2 GW of low carbon electricity for around 60 years to power around 6 million homes and provide 25,000 job opportunities,” stated the government.The first reactor is targeted to come online in June 2026.EDF is also said to be considering extending the operating life of its Sizewell B station until 2055.In line with the new strategy, the government will “work to progress a series of projects as soon as possible this decade,” including the Wylfa site in Wales.The government is also in “constructive negotiations” on the Sizewell C project in Suffolk since January 2021.”UK ministers will be establishing a new government body - Great British Nuclear - to boost new projects, while also setting up a 120 million-pound Nuclear Enabling Fund.A Strategy that ‘Won’t Deliver’The new energy strategy was slammed by the opposition as an approach that “won’t cut bills, won’t deliver energy independence, and won’t tackle the climate crisis.”Ed Miliband, the opposition Labour Party’s spokesman on climate change, said in a statement that the energy policy was “in disarray” and would do little to offset the energy crisis now.Indeed, cabinet ministers are said to have been split over whether to reform planning laws to boost faster development of onshore wind farms.UK Transport Secretary, Grant Shapps, along with chief whip Chris Heaton-Harris, were reportedly among a group of MPs who opposed a major rollout of onshore wind in England, while Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, Michael Gove, and business minister Kwasi Kwarteng backed the push.Kwarteng’s department’s plan to funnel £300m into a rapid rollout of energy efficiency upgrades, potentially able to bring down homeowners’ energy bills, is believed to have been thwarted by the Treasury.Ed Davey, the Lib Dem leader, was also skeptical regarding the new strategy:According to climate change research group E3G, the focus of the new plans is misplaced, as it emphasises longer-term programs for nuclear power, offshore oil and gas and hydrogen.

