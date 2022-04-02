https://sputniknews.com/20220402/uk-households-stuck-with-high-energy-bills-which-may-go-up-again-in-winter-warns-octopus-chief-1094420908.html

UK Households 'Stuck' With High Energy Bills Which May 'Go Up Again in Winter’, Warns Octopus Chief

UK Households 'Stuck' With High Energy Bills Which May 'Go Up Again in Winter’, Warns Octopus Chief

Soaring gas and electricity costs in the UK have been adding to the cost of living crisis. As of 1 April, the cap on the most widely used tariffs imposed by... 02.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-02T12:33+0000

2022-04-02T12:33+0000

2022-04-02T12:33+0000

uk

renewable energy

boris johnson

energy prices

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/14/1090059674_0:44:2032:1187_1920x0_80_0_0_9ffe464c30869b0486533ac4feac2055.jpg

UK customers are "stuck" with high household energy bills for the foreseeable future, particularly as volatility in wholesale gas prices has been further exacerbated by the crisis in Ukraine, believes Greg Jackson, founder of Octopus Energy.Jackson, who is chief executive of a British renewable energy group boasting over two million direct customers, is quoted by Sky News as warning that costs are likely to rise even higher this autumn, amid fallout from the special operation to "demilitarize and de-Nazify" Ukraine carried out by Russia, one of the largest petroleum exporters in the world. Labelled “an invasion” by Washington and its NATO allies, it has resulted in sweeping sanctions applied to Moscow.Record surges in global gas prices had already resulted in a 54 percent energy price cap rise, implemented by regulator Ofgem on the most widely used tariffs on 1 April.The hiked domestic energy price cap - the maximum amount that suppliers can charge customers for each unit of gas and electricity they use – has resulted in energy bills for some 22 million customers growing by around £693 ($913), from £1,277 to £1,971 (those on default tariffs paying by direct debit). Pre-payment customers have to face an increase of £708 from £1,309 to £2,017.The Resolution Foundation think tank has warned that this could double the number of households driven into “fuel stress.” This term applies when at least 10 percent of a family budget is spent on energy bills.The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) in its predictions for the economy has estimated that skyrocketing costs could hit the UK by October, forcing a reappraisal of the price cap, possibly elevating it by another 42 percent.The founder of Octopus Energy is convinced that the British government will have to offer more support to struggling customers in the coming year.The British government has already offered a £150 Council Tax rebate to households in Band D or below, and a £200 repayable loan to bill payers in October.However, analysts feat these measures could fall far short of what is needed once Ofgem reviews the price cap in August.Onshore Wind FarmsGreg Jackson voiced his support for calls to ditch planning obstacles to allow the construction of new onshore wind farms. According to him, local communities are prepared to support renewable energy projects if they are made aware that they will benefit from them.The energy expert believes that Britain needs to slash its reliance on hydrocarbons and turn its focus of attention on renewable sources of power."The way our energy system works is that if we're not buying Russian gas it will be diverted somewhere else. What we need to do as a society is start to wean ourselves off gas altogether."He touted renewable electricity as offering a source of cheap energy “closer to home.”Octopus, he said, is currently building onshore wind farms across Europe and the UK, but removal of subsidies and introduced changes to planning laws, conceived by the Conservative government in 2015, are hampering the process.This comes as UK prime minister Boris Johnson recently hinted that onshore wind farms will not figure significantly in his upcoming energy strategy, reported Financial Times.Speaking at the House of Commons liaison committee, Johnson said:“Renewables are fantastic and offshore wind – and I stress offshore wind – I think has massive potential. But so does nuclear.” Nevertheless, Johnson’s allies were cited as saying that the PM was “open to looking at onshore wind.”

https://sputniknews.com/20220401/five-million-uk-households-pushed-towards-fuel-stress-as-energy-price-cap-rises-to-almost-2k-1094389543.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220305/skyrocketing-energy-bills-could-plunge-85-million-uk-households-into-fuel-poverty-1093604182.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

uk, renewable energy, boris johnson, energy prices