https://sputniknews.com/20220405/uk-energy-secretary-orders-review-of-fracking-ban-amid-self-inflicted-gas-crisis-1094504201.html
UK Energy Secretary Orders Review of Fracking Ban Amid Self-Inflicted Gas Crisis
UK Energy Secretary Orders Review of Fracking Ban Amid Self-Inflicted Gas Crisis
NATO sanctions on Russia over its 'de-Nazifiction and demilitarisation' campaign in the Ukraine have had a major blowback effect on the west, sending fuel and... 05.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-05T16:50+0000
2022-04-05T16:50+0000
2022-04-05T16:50+0000
uk
britain
great britain
fracking
kwasi kwarteng
gas
energy crisis
energy crisis
russia
ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/05/1094504161_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_1a0fc765c4ad7bc26103fb3a1dbb6cc4.jpg
Britain's energy minister has ordered a review of the three-year-old freeze on "fracking" for natural gas amid soaring prices caused by sanctions on Russia.Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said the British Geological Survey (BGS) had been commissioned "to advise on the latest scientific advice around shale gas extraction."In 2019 the government imposed a moratorium on opening up new shale gas fields by the hydraulic fracturing process — commonly known as fracking — after protests by environmentalists and the detection of imperceptible seismic tremors.But the sanctions recently slapped on Russia by NATO-member states and their allies during the conflict in the Ukraine have rebounded on them, sending gas and oil prices soaring to levels last seen following the unusually-cold winter of 2020-21 and threatening to cripple European industry.But the cabinet minister cautioned that fracking would not be a quick fix to Britain's energy problems.While the UK gets half its natural gas needs from rigs in its North Sea exclusive economic zone and a third from nearby Norway, Kwarteng has warned that suppliers and consumers must still pay the international market price.Households now face a hike of up to 54 per cent in their energy bills after regulator Ofgem raised its price cap this spring, with many at risk of sliding into fuel poverty."However, unless the latest scientific evidence demonstrates that shale gas extraction is safe, sustainable and of minimal disturbance to those living and working nearby, the pause in England will remain in place," he stressed.And he assured concerned residents that the review would be a "desk-based exercise" and "no drilling of any further test wells or seismic monitoring will take place."On Sunday, Kwarteng's Labour Party opposition counterpart Jonathan Reynolds called for the UK to follow several European Union (EU) member states in preparing to ration petrol, diesel and household energy supplies — to reduce demand for Russian gas and oil as a punishment to Moscow.While neither the EU, Britain or the US has yet cut off Russian oil and gas imports, big importers including Germany and France have initially refused Moscow's demand that they henceforth pay in rubles deposited in Russian banks.
https://sputniknews.com/20220306/bojo-urged-by-mps-to-reverse-fracking-ban-in-the-name-of-forging-a-path-to-energy-independence-1093628167.html
britain
great britain
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/05/1094504161_159:0:2890:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5bebaf8aac8a938fc6c49846657be9c5.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
uk, britain, great britain, fracking, kwasi kwarteng, gas, energy crisis, energy crisis, russia, ukraine
UK Energy Secretary Orders Review of Fracking Ban Amid Self-Inflicted Gas Crisis
NATO sanctions on Russia over its 'de-Nazifiction and demilitarisation' campaign in the Ukraine have had a major blowback effect on the west, sending fuel and energy bills soaring and threatening to cripple European industry.
Britain's energy minister has ordered a review of the three-year-old freeze on "fracking" for natural gas amid soaring prices caused by sanctions on Russia.
Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said the British Geological Survey (BGS) had been commissioned "to advise on the latest scientific advice around shale gas extraction."
"We have always been, and always will be, guided by the science on shale gas," Kwartng said.
In 2019 the government imposed a moratorium on opening up new shale gas fields by the hydraulic fracturing process — commonly known as fracking — after protests by environmentalists and the detection of imperceptible seismic tremors.
But the sanctions recently slapped on Russia by NATO-member states and their allies during the conflict in the Ukraine have rebounded
on them, sending gas and oil prices soaring to levels last seen following the unusually-cold winter of 2020-21 and threatening to cripple European industry
.
But the cabinet minister cautioned that fracking would not be a quick fix to Britain's energy problems.
"Fracking in England would take years of exploration and development before commercial quantities of gas could be produced for the market, and would certainly have no effect on prices in the near term," Kwarteng cautioned.
While the UK gets half its natural gas needs from rigs in its North Sea exclusive economic zone and a third from nearby Norway, Kwarteng has warned that suppliers and consumers must still pay the international market price.
Households now face a hike of up to 54 per cent in their energy bills after regulator Ofgem raised its price cap this spring, with many at risk of sliding into fuel poverty
.
"There will continue to be an ongoing demand for oil and gas over the coming decades as we transition to cheap renewable energy and new nuclear power," Kwarteng said. "In light of Putin’s criminal invasion of Ukraine, it is absolutely right that we explore all possible domestic energy sources."
"However, unless the latest scientific evidence demonstrates that shale gas extraction is safe, sustainable and of minimal disturbance to those living and working nearby, the pause in England will remain in place," he stressed.
And he assured concerned residents that the review would be a "desk-based exercise" and "no drilling of any further test wells or seismic monitoring will take place."
On Sunday, Kwarteng's Labour Party opposition counterpart Jonathan Reynolds called for the UK to follow several European Union (EU) member states in preparing to ration
petrol, diesel and household energy supplies — to reduce demand for Russian gas and oil as a punishment to Moscow.
While neither the EU, Britain or the US has yet cut off Russian oil and gas imports, big importers including Germany and France have initially refused Moscow's demand that they henceforth pay in rubles deposited in Russian banks.