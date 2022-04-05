https://sputniknews.com/20220405/uk-energy-secretary-orders-review-of-fracking-ban-amid-self-inflicted-gas-crisis-1094504201.html

UK Energy Secretary Orders Review of Fracking Ban Amid Self-Inflicted Gas Crisis

NATO sanctions on Russia over its 'de-Nazifiction and demilitarisation' campaign in the Ukraine have had a major blowback effect on the west, sending fuel and... 05.04.2022, Sputnik International

Britain's energy minister has ordered a review of the three-year-old freeze on "fracking" for natural gas amid soaring prices caused by sanctions on Russia.Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said the British Geological Survey (BGS) had been commissioned "to advise on the latest scientific advice around shale gas extraction."In 2019 the government imposed a moratorium on opening up new shale gas fields by the hydraulic fracturing process — commonly known as fracking — after protests by environmentalists and the detection of imperceptible seismic tremors.But the sanctions recently slapped on Russia by NATO-member states and their allies during the conflict in the Ukraine have rebounded on them, sending gas and oil prices soaring to levels last seen following the unusually-cold winter of 2020-21 and threatening to cripple European industry.But the cabinet minister cautioned that fracking would not be a quick fix to Britain's energy problems.While the UK gets half its natural gas needs from rigs in its North Sea exclusive economic zone and a third from nearby Norway, Kwarteng has warned that suppliers and consumers must still pay the international market price.Households now face a hike of up to 54 per cent in their energy bills after regulator Ofgem raised its price cap this spring, with many at risk of sliding into fuel poverty."However, unless the latest scientific evidence demonstrates that shale gas extraction is safe, sustainable and of minimal disturbance to those living and working nearby, the pause in England will remain in place," he stressed.And he assured concerned residents that the review would be a "desk-based exercise" and "no drilling of any further test wells or seismic monitoring will take place."On Sunday, Kwarteng's Labour Party opposition counterpart Jonathan Reynolds called for the UK to follow several European Union (EU) member states in preparing to ration petrol, diesel and household energy supplies — to reduce demand for Russian gas and oil as a punishment to Moscow.While neither the EU, Britain or the US has yet cut off Russian oil and gas imports, big importers including Germany and France have initially refused Moscow's demand that they henceforth pay in rubles deposited in Russian banks.

