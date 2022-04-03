https://sputniknews.com/20220403/uk-energy-minister-britain-could-build-seven-nuclear-power-stations-amid-energy-independence-push-1094434679.html
UK Energy Minister: Britain Could Build Seven Nuclear Power Stations Amid Energy Independence Push
UK Energy Minister: Britain Could Build Seven Nuclear Power Stations Amid Energy Independence Push
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has proclaimed that it is time for Britain to make "big new bets" on nuclear energy if the country wants to become... 03.04.2022, Sputnik International
British Business and Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has told The Sunday Telegraph that the UK is capable of building up to seven new nuclear power stations as part of its long-term goal to be self-sufficient in the energy sector. The energy secretary's comments reportedly come ahead of "Great British Nuclear", which is reportedly intended to act as a vehicle to skirt red tape and ultimately speed up the planning process for the nuclear sites. The UK's nuclear-driven energy security strategy - slated to be unveiled on Thursday - will likely call on the government to commit to the construction of at least two large-scale nuclear plants by 2030. Government data shows that, as of now, around 16% of Britain's electricity is attributed to nuclear sources. Other estimates have ranged from anywhere between 15 to 20%. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson recently told The Daily Telegraph that the country is in need of an energy supply that is "more secure, more sustainable, and less vulnerable to manipulation by others".The push for nuclear energy could also assist in the government's pledge to achieve "net-zero" emissions by 2050, as nuclear energy has been known to provide a "reliable source of low-carbon electricity".Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus
