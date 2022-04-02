https://sputniknews.com/20220402/we-refuse-to-pay-for-their-crisis-watch-londoners-protest-against-rising-energy-prices-1094425027.html

'We Refuse to Pay For Their Crisis': Watch Londoners Protest Against Rising Energy Prices

'We Refuse to Pay For Their Crisis': Watch Londoners Protest Against Rising Energy Prices

The protest comes as British households are bracing to see their heating bills go up after the government raised the ceiling price on domestic energy costs. 02.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-02T15:18+0000

2022-04-02T15:18+0000

2022-04-02T15:18+0000

uk

protests

energy

prices

inflation

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/02/1094425082_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_871b16ff65f1e4ff42f6c12dcddd46fb.jpg

Hundreds of protesters took to the streets of London, Liverpool, Manchester, and other cities across the UK to take part in demonstrations against surging energy prices and increased costs of living.A Sputnik correspondent attended the demonstration in London and shared some videos of the protesters. Organised by the People's Assembly movement, the protests also seek Prime Minister Boris Johnson's resignation."Public outrage over the Cost of Living Crisis is growing fast and our response is gaining momentum… Now is the time to get out onto the streets to send a clear message to the government that we refuse to pay for their crisis", the movement said in a statement.Earlier, the government announced a 54% rise in the energy price cap. This came against the background of a 6.2% inflation rate, the UK's highest in the past 30 years.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sofia Chegodaeva

Sofia Chegodaeva

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sofia Chegodaeva

uk, protests, energy, prices, inflation