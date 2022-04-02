https://sputniknews.com/20220402/we-refuse-to-pay-for-their-crisis-watch-londoners-protest-against-rising-energy-prices-1094425027.html
Hundreds of protesters took to the streets of London, Liverpool, Manchester, and other cities across the UK to take part in demonstrations against surging energy prices and increased costs of living.A Sputnik correspondent attended the demonstration in London and shared some videos of the protesters. Organised by the People's Assembly movement, the protests also seek Prime Minister Boris Johnson's resignation."Public outrage over the Cost of Living Crisis is growing fast and our response is gaining momentum… Now is the time to get out onto the streets to send a clear message to the government that we refuse to pay for their crisis", the movement said in a statement.Earlier, the government announced a 54% rise in the energy price cap. This came against the background of a 6.2% inflation rate, the UK's highest in the past 30 years.
'We Refuse to Pay For Their Crisis': Watch Londoners Protest Against Rising Energy Prices
