https://sputniknews.com/20220404/mike-pence-bashes-biden-as-worst-president-in-modern-history-1094463216.html
Mike Pence Bashes Biden as Worst President 'in Modern History'
Mike Pence Bashes Biden as Worst President 'in Modern History'
In February, several polls released by the American company RealClearPolitics showed that US President Joe Biden's approval rating had plummeted to less than... 04.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-04T11:05+0000
2022-04-04T11:05+0000
2022-04-04T11:05+0000
us
joe biden
mike pence
approval rating
border crissings
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/13/1092361247_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_b539dc9ae6a57a170ad237ff9c48ff64.jpg
Former Vice President Mike Pence has claimed that Joe Biden "has done more damage to America than any president in modern history".Speaking to Fox News, Pence noted that "in 14 short months, inflation's at a 40-year-high" and "gasoline prices are up 70%".On the situation with refugees, Pence warned that Biden rescinding Title 42 would further exacerbate the migration crisis in the US.Pence shared estimates that daily illegal border crossings could spike from 7,000 to 18,000 after the repeal of Title 42 on 23 May. The restriction, which was enacted by the Trump administration at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, allows the border patrol to remove migrants from the country immediately without allowing them to apply for refugee status.Biden's Approval Rating Plunges to 40%The former US vice president spoke after the latest NBC News poll conducted in late March indicated that the approval rating of President Biden had fallen to 40% as the US midterm elections draw closer.The survey showed that Americans were concerned about the nation's economy, with 64% of respondents disapproving of Biden's handling of the topic.According to the poll, 62% said that their income had shrunk amid the growing cost of living as a majority of respondents considered it to be the most important issue facing their country.The poll also showed that Americans generally disapprove of the president's handling of foreign policy issues, with 51% believing that he has underperformed in this area. In particular, the respondents negatively evaluated Biden's policy on Ukraine, with only 28% assessing it positively.The last time Biden enjoyed more than 50 percent of public support was at the beginning of his White House tenure in early 2021. Since then, his approval ratings have plunged due to public discontent over America's chaotic pullout from Afghanistan, the southern border crisis, and skyrocketing inflation. The Biden administration has failed to tackle the issue of rising inflation for several months now, putting the blame on either former President Trump's legacy or Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to start a special military operation in Ukraine.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/13/1092361247_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7716ab64c99a982fd2abec4896cb1d32.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
us, joe biden, mike pence, approval rating, border crissings
Mike Pence Bashes Biden as Worst President 'in Modern History'
In February, several polls released by the American company RealClearPolitics showed that US President Joe Biden's approval rating had plummeted to less than 40% for the first time since he took office in January 2021.
Former Vice President Mike Pence has claimed that Joe Biden
"has done more damage to America than any president in modern history".
Speaking to Fox News, Pence noted that "in 14 short months, inflation's at a 40-year-high" and "gasoline prices are up 70%".
"We have the worst crisis on our border in American history. […] The disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, the mishandling of the COVID pandemic, and the list goes on", the ex-US vice president added.
On the situation with refugees, Pence warned that Biden rescinding Title 42 would further exacerbate the migration crisis in the US.
"[…] Make no mistake about it, the radical Left is in the saddle in the Democratic Party, and they [have] an open borders policy. And whether it be when they stopped building the wall, when they ended 'remain in Mexico', this latest step of repealing Title 42. I think it's all about advancing their open borders policy to the great detriment of the American people", he stated.
Pence shared estimates that daily illegal border crossings could spike from 7,000 to 18,000 after the repeal of Title 42 on 23 May. The restriction, which was enacted by the Trump administration at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, allows the border patrol to remove migrants from the country immediately without allowing them to apply for refugee status.
Biden's Approval Rating Plunges to 40%
The former US vice president spoke after the latest NBC News poll conducted in late March indicated that the approval rating of President Biden had fallen to 40% as the US midterm elections draw closer.
The survey showed that Americans were concerned about the nation's economy, with 64% of respondents disapproving of Biden's handling of the topic.
According to the poll, 62% said that their income had shrunk amid the growing cost of living as a majority of respondents considered it to be the most important issue facing their country.
The poll also showed that Americans generally disapprove of the president's handling of foreign policy issues, with 51% believing that he has underperformed in this area. In particular, the respondents negatively evaluated Biden's policy on Ukrain
e, with only 28% assessing it positively.
The last time Biden enjoyed more than 50 percent of public support was at the beginning of his White House tenure in early 2021. Since then, his approval ratings have plunged due to public discontent over America's chaotic pullout from Afghanistan, the southern border crisis
, and skyrocketing inflation. The Biden administration has failed to tackle the issue of rising inflation for several months now, putting the blame on either former President Trump's legacy or Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to start a special military operation in Ukraine.
Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus