https://sputniknews.com/20220404/mike-pence-bashes-biden-as-worst-president-in-modern-history-1094463216.html

Mike Pence Bashes Biden as Worst President 'in Modern History'

Mike Pence Bashes Biden as Worst President 'in Modern History'

In February, several polls released by the American company RealClearPolitics showed that US President Joe Biden's approval rating had plummeted to less than... 04.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-04T11:05+0000

2022-04-04T11:05+0000

2022-04-04T11:05+0000

us

joe biden

mike pence

approval rating

border crissings

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/13/1092361247_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_b539dc9ae6a57a170ad237ff9c48ff64.jpg

Former Vice President Mike Pence has claimed that Joe Biden "has done more damage to America than any president in modern history".Speaking to Fox News, Pence noted that "in 14 short months, inflation's at a 40-year-high" and "gasoline prices are up 70%".On the situation with refugees, Pence warned that Biden rescinding Title 42 would further exacerbate the migration crisis in the US.Pence shared estimates that daily illegal border crossings could spike from 7,000 to 18,000 after the repeal of Title 42 on 23 May. The restriction, which was enacted by the Trump administration at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, allows the border patrol to remove migrants from the country immediately without allowing them to apply for refugee status.Biden's Approval Rating Plunges to 40%The former US vice president spoke after the latest NBC News poll conducted in late March indicated that the approval rating of President Biden had fallen to 40% as the US midterm elections draw closer.The survey showed that Americans were concerned about the nation's economy, with 64% of respondents disapproving of Biden's handling of the topic.According to the poll, 62% said that their income had shrunk amid the growing cost of living as a majority of respondents considered it to be the most important issue facing their country.The poll also showed that Americans generally disapprove of the president's handling of foreign policy issues, with 51% believing that he has underperformed in this area. In particular, the respondents negatively evaluated Biden's policy on Ukraine, with only 28% assessing it positively.The last time Biden enjoyed more than 50 percent of public support was at the beginning of his White House tenure in early 2021. Since then, his approval ratings have plunged due to public discontent over America's chaotic pullout from Afghanistan, the southern border crisis, and skyrocketing inflation. The Biden administration has failed to tackle the issue of rising inflation for several months now, putting the blame on either former President Trump's legacy or Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to start a special military operation in Ukraine.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

us, joe biden, mike pence, approval rating, border crissings