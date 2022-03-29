https://sputniknews.com/20220329/did-biden-spill-beans-about-secret-plans-to-train-ukrainian-troops--put-us-boots-in-ukraine-1094302437.html

Did Biden Spill Beans About Secret Plans to Train Ukrainian Troops & Put US Boots in Ukraine?

After causing confusion about what many interpreted as a plan to send US troops to Ukraine, Joe Biden tried to clarify his remark on Monday but apparently... 29.03.2022, Sputnik International

"Poland, NATO and US troops all train and exercise with Ukrainian military and intelligence services as part of the long campaign since before 2014 to admit Ukraine into NATO," says retired US Air Force Lt. Col. Karen Kwiatkowski, a former analyst for the US Department of Defence. "Biden probably repeated what he had been briefed prior to his visit to Poland."On Monday, Joe Biden was questioned by Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy about what the president meant by telling American troops stationed in Poland: "You’re going to see when you’re there, and some of you have been there, you’re gonna see — you’re gonna see women, young people standing in the middle — in front of a damned tank just saying, ‘I’m not leaving, I’m holding my ground.'" The remarks were perceived by some as revealing Washington's plans to put US boots in Ukraine. The White House hastily specified that this wasn't the case.However, while answering Doocy's question, the US president said: "We were talking about helping train the troops in — that are — the Ukrainian troops that are in Poland." This clearly contradicted US National Security Adviser Jack Sullivan's statement that the US was not training Ukrainian soldiers.General Tod Wolters, Commander of the United States European Command and NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Europe, asserted to the Senate Armed Services Committee on Tuesday that the US was not training Ukrainian troops in Poland. However, some US lawmakers alleged that Biden spilled the beans about a "classified" Pentagon mission.Biden's words do not seem to be a mere "gaffe," believes geopolitical analyst Tom Luongo. He cites the fact that the rhetoric of the Biden State Department and National Security Council has recently become very aggressive. "Biden, even if he’s momentarily cogent, could easily just be relaying echoes of previous conversations," says Luongo.'Washington Not Interested in Diplomatic Resolution'The US president has recently made a series of bellicose gaffes, including calling the Russian president a "war criminal" and claiming that Vladimir Putin "cannot remain in power." Moscow denounced Biden's words as highly inappropriate and reminded him that it's the Russian people who choose their president, not foreign leaders.Judging from the US commander-in-chief's rhetoric, Washington is seeking a peaceful solution to the Ukrainian crisis in words only, according to the observers."I don't think the US is interested in a diplomatic resolution," says Dave Lindorff. "For the US, the longer the conflict goes on, the better. It gets back to the late Polish-American National Security advisor Zbignew Brzezinski who wanted to use the Mujahadeen to make Afghanistan into the Soviet Union's 'Vietnam' and to "kill as many Russians as possible.' Same now in Ukraine. [Secretary of State Antony] Blinken is kind of a low-wattage reincarnation of Brzezinski."Meanwhile, Biden's gaffes are fraught with the risk of exacerbating Russo-American tensions: according to the New York Post, "it is not clear whether Russia would view the US training Ukraine’s military as a[n]… escalation."Extended War in Eastern UkraineIt can't be ruled out that the Biden administration and its security advisers are mulling over all options, including sending US troops to Ukraine, according to Kwiatkowski.The Biden administration might send American soldiers to fight overseas under some "proper" pretext, believes Tom Luongo: "So scan the British press carefully for signs of what type of false flag they and the US intelligence services will cook up to sell us into yet another disgusting and vile war," the geopolitical analyst remarks.On 23 March, the New York Times reported that "the White House has quietly assembled a team of national security officials" to consider various Ukraine crisis scenarios including "a joint military response" if Russia used "unconventional" weapons."At the soldier level, the idea of fighting a successful nuclear war has not gained the popularity it has back in the Pentagon E-Ring," says Kwiatkowski. "I suspect, from the looks on the faces of US troops dining with Biden in Poland a few days ago, that they have not actually been consulted about either fighting the Russian Army, or being in the arena of a potential nuclear battlefield."The retired Pentagon analyst laments the fact that following the disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal, "the US government and its cronies" appear to be "working frantically to create a new long, tragic, and costly war in Ukraine."

