Top US General Denies Biden's Claim That Americans are Training Ukrainian Troops in Poland
Top US General Denies Biden's Claim That Americans are Training Ukrainian Troops in Poland
Recent remarks by US President Joe Biden in Poland were interpreted by many as a hint at a potential deployment of US forces to Ukraine. The American head of... 29.03.2022, Sputnik International
A top US general has denied claims that Americans are training Ukrainian troops in Poland following dubious remarks made by US President Joe Biden.He also said that there are "liaisons that are there", and "they're being given advice, and that’s different".There are currently more than 10,000 American troops stationed in Poland. Washington has repeatedly said that it does not plan to deploy troops in Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict in the Eastern European country.
Top US General Denies Biden's Claim That Americans are Training Ukrainian Troops in Poland
15:32 GMT 29.03.2022 (Updated: 15:43 GMT 29.03.2022)
Recent remarks by US President Joe Biden in Poland were interpreted by many as a hint at a potential deployment of US forces to Ukraine. The American head of state has himself denied these suggestions.
A top US general has denied claims that Americans are training Ukrainian troops in Poland following dubious remarks made by US President Joe Biden.
"I do not believe that we are in the process of currently training military forces from Ukraine in Poland", European Command (EUCOM) head Gen. Tod Wolters told the US Senate Armed Services Committee.
He also said that there are "liaisons that are there", and "they're being given advice, and that’s different".
There are currently more than 10,000 American troops stationed in Poland. Washington has repeatedly said that it does not plan to deploy troops in Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict in the Eastern European country.