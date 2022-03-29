https://sputniknews.com/20220329/top-us-general-denies-bidens-claim-that-americans-are-training-ukrainian-troops-in-poland-1094297781.html

Top US General Denies Biden's Claim That Americans are Training Ukrainian Troops in Poland

Top US General Denies Biden's Claim That Americans are Training Ukrainian Troops in Poland

Recent remarks by US President Joe Biden in Poland were interpreted by many as a hint at a potential deployment of US forces to Ukraine. The American head of... 29.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-29T15:32+0000

2022-03-29T15:32+0000

2022-03-29T15:43+0000

us

poland

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg

A top US general has denied claims that Americans are training Ukrainian troops in Poland following dubious remarks made by US President Joe Biden.He also said that there are "liaisons that are there", and "they're being given advice, and that’s different".There are currently more than 10,000 American troops stationed in Poland. Washington has repeatedly said that it does not plan to deploy troops in Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict in the Eastern European country.

poland

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, poland, ukraine