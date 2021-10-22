https://sputniknews.com/20211022/biden-says-he-should-visit-us-southern-border-but-does-not-have-time-1090119000.html

Biden Says He Should Visit US Southern Border But Does Not Have Time

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - President Joe Biden said in a town hall meeting he should visit the US southern border with Mexico but that he does not have time. 22.10.2021, Sputnik International

"I've been there [southern border] before, I know it well, I guess I should go down but the whole point of it is I haven't had a whole hell of a lot of time to get down [there]," Biden said on Thursday during the event hosted by CNN.Biden said he has been busy overseeing damages done by hurricanes that hit the United States this year and traveling around the world for meetings with foreign leaders.However, Biden pointed out that the First Lady Jill Biden recently visited both sides of the US-Mexico border.More than 1.5 million undocumented migrants have crossed in the United States unlawfully since October 2020, including more than 200,000 in August, according to the US Customs and Border Protection.The border crisis has put a strain on federal, state and local resources trying to handle the influx of migrants.

