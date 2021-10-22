Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211022/biden-says-he-should-visit-us-southern-border-but-does-not-have-time-1090119000.html
Biden Says He Should Visit US Southern Border But Does Not Have Time
Biden Says He Should Visit US Southern Border But Does Not Have Time
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - President Joe Biden said in a town hall meeting he should visit the US southern border with Mexico but that he does not have time. 22.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-22T01:58+0000
2021-10-22T01:58+0000
us
crisis
illegal immigrants
southern border
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/16/1090118955_0:0:2987:1680_1920x0_80_0_0_45dc0d8ae7d21369249bc701bf53c981.jpg
"I've been there [southern border] before, I know it well, I guess I should go down but the whole point of it is I haven't had a whole hell of a lot of time to get down [there]," Biden said on Thursday during the event hosted by CNN.Biden said he has been busy overseeing damages done by hurricanes that hit the United States this year and traveling around the world for meetings with foreign leaders.However, Biden pointed out that the First Lady Jill Biden recently visited both sides of the US-Mexico border.More than 1.5 million undocumented migrants have crossed in the United States unlawfully since October 2020, including more than 200,000 in August, according to the US Customs and Border Protection.The border crisis has put a strain on federal, state and local resources trying to handle the influx of migrants.
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/16/1090118955_256:0:2987:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a17bcab62aaaef9ece1b364c3b7cf032.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, crisis, illegal immigrants, southern border

Biden Says He Should Visit US Southern Border But Does Not Have Time

01:58 GMT 22.10.2021
© REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNSTU.S. President Joe Biden speaks to media as he boards Air Force One for travel to Pennsylvania from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S. October 20, 2021.
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks to media as he boards Air Force One for travel to Pennsylvania from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S. October 20, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.10.2021
© REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - President Joe Biden said in a town hall meeting he should visit the US southern border with Mexico but that he does not have time.
"I've been there [southern border] before, I know it well, I guess I should go down but the whole point of it is I haven't had a whole hell of a lot of time to get down [there]," Biden said on Thursday during the event hosted by CNN.
Biden said he has been busy overseeing damages done by hurricanes that hit the United States this year and traveling around the world for meetings with foreign leaders.
However, Biden pointed out that the First Lady Jill Biden recently visited both sides of the US-Mexico border.
More than 1.5 million undocumented migrants have crossed in the United States unlawfully since October 2020, including more than 200,000 in August, according to the US Customs and Border Protection.
The border crisis has put a strain on federal, state and local resources trying to handle the influx of migrants.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
01:58 GMTBiden Says He Should Visit US Southern Border But Does Not Have Time
01:47 GMTBiden Says Not Seeking Cold War With China
01:19 GMTUS Should Stop Dragging Taiwan Into War, China Says
01:04 GMTTrump's 'TRUTH Social' App Expected to Gain Popularity, Face Censorship Issues, Experts Say
00:54 GMTPentagon Chief May Have ‘Overplayed’ Role in Promoting Ukraine NATO Bid, Experts Deem
00:45 GMTFlorida's DeSantis Strikes at Vaccine Mandates by Posting His Rendition of 'Don't Tread on Me' Flag
00:41 GMTIDF Training ‘Intensely’ for Strike on Iranian Nuclear Facilities, Israeli Media Claims
00:21 GMT‘Sounds a Little Scary’: US Media Calls Deripaska ‘Russian Oligarch’ to Confuse People, Journo Says
00:20 GMTRepublicans Block Voting Rights Legislation, Reigniting Debate Over Ending Filibuster
00:04 GMTTexas Asks Supreme Court to Keep Abortion Ban in Place
YesterdayNYC Judge Reportedly Denies Maxwell's Request for Closed Jury Selection Ahead of Trial Start
YesterdayUK Queen Elizabeth II Spent Night at Hospital - Report
YesterdayHuman Bones Found in Florida Wilderness Park Confirmed as Belonging to Brian Laundrie
YesterdayHaitian Police Chief Steps Down as Crime Wave Hits Country
YesterdayWall Street Cruises to Record Highs for S&P 500, Nasdaq as Tesla Has Bumper Quarter
YesterdayIsraeli NSC Head Secretly Visits Paris to Defuse Tensions Over Pegasus Spyware - Reports
YesterdayFormer Italian Prime Minister Acquitted of Bribing Witnesses - Reports
YesterdayUS Federal Reserve Issues New Rules to Restrict Stock Trading by Central Bank Employees
YesterdayEx-Trump Aide Steve Bannon Found in Contempt of Congress Over Capitol Riot Probe
YesterdayIMF Says Engaging With El Salvador on Bitcoin