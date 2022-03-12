https://sputniknews.com/20220312/joe-biden-is-sick-of-americans-blaming-him-for-inflation-and-not-putin-1093806750.html

Joe Biden is 'Sick' of Americans Blaming Him for Inflation and Not Putin

Joe Biden is 'Sick' of Americans Blaming Him for Inflation and Not Putin

Inflation in the US is currently at about 7.8 percent, and is a 40-year high for the country. Yet, President Joe Biden insists he "can't do much" about it... 12.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-12T12:27+0000

2022-03-12T12:27+0000

2022-03-12T12:27+0000

us

joe biden

inflation

viral

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0c/1093806725_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_8e2706ab4f73295e2deb0a7ff5c55ce0.jpg

US President Joe Biden on Friday once again expressed discontent with those Americans who believe that his administration is to blame for the record-high inflation levels the United States is facing.According to Biden, the culprit is in fact across the pond, and it is Russian President Vladimir Putin.The US president claimed that gasoline prices skyrocketed in January "from the moment he [Vladimir Putin] put his over 150,000 troops on the Ukrainian border". According to the president, "the world took notice" of Moscow "amassing troops", and businesses "anticipated" the crisis.Yet, many Americans believe there are other possible causes behind the record-high inflation, such as Biden's ambitious spending plans, particularly the American Rescue Plan, followed by a larger Build Back Better framework. The president, however, assured that the American Rescue Plan only stood for "0.3 percent" of inflation and asked to "give [him] a break".The Biden administration has recently banned the import of all Russian energy products - a move that did not help already soaring gas prices. Global crude oil prices rose above $130 a barrel, and pump prices for US gasoline crossed $4 a gallon this week (and in some states, even $5), both reaching 14-year highs.Among those not willing to point the finger at the Russian president is Obama Auto Task Force official Steve Rattner. "This is Biden's inflation and he needs to own it", he tweeted, responding to Biden's claims that the high inflation is to be blamed on the aftermath of harsh anti-Russian sanctions imposed by the West.A Republican politician and congressional candidate Jake Evans recalled other excuses for high inflation that Biden has offered."In January, inflation was at 7.5% and Biden blamed the supply chain crisis. In February, inflation hit 7.9%, and now Biden is blaming Putin. Who will the Biden administration blame next month?", Evans wondered.Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) said that Biden is playing "an inflation blame game".One Twitter user even rolled out a meme.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, joe biden, inflation, viral