Joe Biden is 'Sick' of Americans Blaming Him for Inflation and Not Putin

Inflation in the US is currently at about 7.8 percent, and is a 40-year high for the country. Yet, President Joe Biden insists he "can't do much" about it right now because it is the Russian president who is to blame, not his administration.
US President Joe Biden on Friday once again expressed discontent with those Americans who believe that his administration is to blame for the record-high inflation levels the United States is facing.
According to Biden, the culprit is in fact across the pond, and it is Russian President Vladimir Putin.
"I'm sick of this stuff… The American people think the reason for inflation is the government spending more money", an emotional Biden said during a speech at a House Democrats retreat in Philadephia. "[...] Make no mistake, inflation is largely the fault of Putin".
The US president claimed that gasoline prices skyrocketed in January "from the moment he [Vladimir Putin] put his over 150,000 troops on the Ukrainian border". According to the president, "the world took notice" of Moscow "amassing troops", and businesses "anticipated" the crisis.
Yet, many Americans believe there are other possible causes behind the record-high inflation, such as Biden's ambitious spending plans, particularly the American Rescue Plan, followed by a larger Build Back Better framework. The president, however, assured that the American Rescue Plan only stood for "0.3 percent" of inflation and asked to "give [him] a break".
"Democrats didn't cause this problem. Vladimir Putin did", Biden concluded.
The Biden administration has recently banned the import of all Russian energy products - a move that did not help already soaring gas prices. Global crude oil prices rose above $130 a barrel, and pump prices for US gasoline crossed $4 a gallon this week (and in some states, even $5), both reaching 14-year highs.
Among those not willing to point the finger at the Russian president is Obama Auto Task Force official Steve Rattner.
"This is Biden's inflation and he needs to own it", he tweeted, responding to Biden's claims that the high inflation is to be blamed on the aftermath of harsh anti-Russian sanctions imposed by the West.
A Republican politician and congressional candidate Jake Evans recalled other excuses for high inflation that Biden has offered.
"In January, inflation was at 7.5% and Biden blamed the supply chain crisis. In February, inflation hit 7.9%, and now Biden is blaming Putin. Who will the Biden administration blame next month?", Evans wondered.
Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) said that Biden is playing "an inflation blame game".
One Twitter user even rolled out a meme.
