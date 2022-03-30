International
https://sputniknews.com/20220330/arizona-gov-signs-bill-banning-abortion-after-15-weeks-1094338412.html
Arizona Gov. Signs Bill Banning Abortion After 15 Weeks
Arizona Gov. Signs Bill Banning Abortion After 15 Weeks
Bills restricting abortion rights and LGBTQ rights have proliferated in recent years, in many cases being sponsored by the same conservative lawmakers. 30.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-30T19:03+0000
2022-03-30T19:08+0000
abortion
trans rights
arizona
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
On Wednesday, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey signed three bills into law that heavily restrict access to an abortion for pregnant people, access to gender-affirming healthcare for transgender children, and the ability of transgender girls to compete on girls' sports teams.MORE INFORMATION TO FOLLOW...
arizona
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ebfd8ec57d30202d7aae99db325f16e6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
abortion, trans rights, arizona

Arizona Gov. Signs Bill Banning Abortion After 15 Weeks

19:03 GMT 30.03.2022 (Updated: 19:08 GMT 30.03.2022)
© SputnikUrgent
Urgent - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.03.2022
© Sputnik
Subscribe
Telegram US
Telegram India
Telegram Global
Being updated
Bills restricting abortion rights and LGBTQ rights have proliferated in recent years, in many cases being sponsored by the same conservative lawmakers.
On Wednesday, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey signed three bills into law that heavily restrict access to an abortion for pregnant people, access to gender-affirming healthcare for transgender children, and the ability of transgender girls to compete on girls' sports teams.
MORE INFORMATION TO FOLLOW...
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала