https://sputniknews.com/20220330/arizona-gov-signs-bill-banning-abortion-after-15-weeks-1094338412.html
Arizona Gov. Signs Bill Banning Abortion After 15 Weeks
Arizona Gov. Signs Bill Banning Abortion After 15 Weeks
Bills restricting abortion rights and LGBTQ rights have proliferated in recent years, in many cases being sponsored by the same conservative lawmakers. 30.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-30T19:03+0000
2022-03-30T19:03+0000
2022-03-30T19:08+0000
abortion
trans rights
arizona
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
On Wednesday, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey signed three bills into law that heavily restrict access to an abortion for pregnant people, access to gender-affirming healthcare for transgender children, and the ability of transgender girls to compete on girls' sports teams.MORE INFORMATION TO FOLLOW...
arizona
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ebfd8ec57d30202d7aae99db325f16e6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
abortion, trans rights, arizona
Arizona Gov. Signs Bill Banning Abortion After 15 Weeks
19:03 GMT 30.03.2022 (Updated: 19:08 GMT 30.03.2022)
Being updated
Bills restricting abortion rights and LGBTQ rights have proliferated in recent years, in many cases being sponsored by the same conservative lawmakers.
On Wednesday, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey signed three bills into law that heavily restrict access to an abortion for pregnant people, access to gender-affirming healthcare for transgender children, and the ability of transgender girls to compete on girls' sports teams.
MORE INFORMATION TO FOLLOW...