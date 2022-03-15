https://sputniknews.com/20220315/idaho-lawmakers-send-texas-copycat-anti-abortion-bill-to-governors-desk-1093876948.html

Idaho Lawmakers Send 'Texas Copycat' Anti-Abortion Bill to Governor’s Desk

Idaho Lawmakers Send 'Texas Copycat' Anti-Abortion Bill to Governor’s Desk

Twelve US states have passed “trigger laws” that would automatically take effect if the US Supreme Court overturns the 1973 Roe vs. Wade ruling, which... 15.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-15T00:41+0000

2022-03-15T00:41+0000

2022-03-15T00:39+0000

abortion

idaho

us

women

trans rights

abortions ban

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107626/79/1076267930_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_100cce804dcd6f9e080c519b0c90660b.jpg

The Idaho House voted on Monday to pass a bill that would ban abortions after six weeks of pregnancy and uses an enforcement mechanism similar to the law Texas passed last year.Lawmakers in the Gem State voted 51-14 to pass Senate Bill 1309, sending it to Governor Brad Little’s desk. A Republican, Little has supported similar abortion bans in the past, but has not commented on the present bill.However, that bill, HB 366, requires a favorable court ruling on a similar law elsewhere in the country before it can take effect.The Texas bill, SB 8, was also passed last year and similarly bans abortions at roughly the fifth week of pregnancy. It wasn’t the first bill to ban abortion so early, but it was the first to introduce a new enforcement method designed to evade being struck down by the US Supreme Court, and Idaho’s SB 1309 effectively copies that method.A rapist who caused a pregnancy could not sue under the law, but the rapist’s relatives could.Still it is not quite as broad as the Texas law, which allows any third party to sue anyone who “aids and abets” an abortion, ostensibly including a taxi driver who takes a patient to a clinic where an abortion is performed. The law has had a chilling effect on abortions, which fell by 60% in the first month after the restriction took effect.Texas SB 8 has stood up to several court challenges since it was passed in April 2021, including a request at the US Supreme Court level to block it from taking effect on September 1. In December 2021, the high court punted on the question of SB 8’s constitutionality, but said abortion providers could continue to bring challenges in lower courts, and in January rejected an appeal to revive the litigation.On its face, both the Texas law and the Idaho bill appear to violate the court’s 1973 ruling. However, with a powerful 6-3 conservative majority, many fear its unwillingness to strike down SB 8 signals a willingness to overturn Roe completely - something the state of Mississippi directly asked the high court to do in the December 2021 case Dobbs vs. Jackson Women's Health Organization. A decision is expected by the summer of 2022.Abortion Rights, Trans Rights DovetailLike Texas and Mississippi, Idaho’s crackdown on abortion rights has been paralleled by a crackdown on LGBTQ rights, both of which are championed by many of the same advocacy groups and legislators. Last week, the Idaho House passed a felony ban on providing health care for transgender youth, including hormone therapy, puberty blockers, and trans-related surgeries. Republican Rep. Bruce Skaug, who sponsored the bill, was also sponsor of HB 366, the abortion bill Little signed last year.Idaho is also the first state to pass a ban on trans girls competing on girls’ sports teams in 2020, although a federal judge struck that law down.Likewise in Mississippi, bans on trans youth health care and trans athletes have become law in recent years, and most recently, a ban on allowing trans people to change their names on legal documents has advanced in the state legislature.The issues have also dovetailed in Poland, where nearly all abortions are banned and large parts of the country have declared themselves "zones free of LGBT ideology," and in Guatemala, where a bill passed last week both increases penalties for abortion and bans same-gender marriages.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

idaho

us

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

abortion, idaho, us, women, trans rights, abortions ban