Supreme Court Denies Abortion Providers' Petition to Revive Litigation Against Texas Abortion Ban

© Sputnik Urgent © Sputnik

Subscribe

Being updated

The Supreme Court has denied Texas abortion providers' request to eject the S.B. 8 case from the 5th Circuit and move it to a district court that could potentially block the law. Justice Sotomayor, Justice Breyer, and Justice Kagan dissented from the decision.