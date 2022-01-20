Registration was successful!
Supreme Court Denies Abortion Providers' Petition to Revive Litigation Against Texas Abortion Ban
Supreme Court Denies Abortion Providers' Petition to Revive Litigation Against Texas Abortion Ban
The Supreme Court has denied Texas abortion providers' request to eject the S.B. 8 case from the 5th Circuit and move it to a district court that could... 20.01.2022, Sputnik International
21:01 GMT 20.01.2022 (Updated: 21:10 GMT 20.01.2022)
The Supreme Court has denied Texas abortion providers' request to eject the S.B. 8 case from the 5th Circuit and move it to a district court that could potentially block the law. Justice Sotomayor, Justice Breyer, and Justice Kagan dissented from the decision.