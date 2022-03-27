'Sleepy Son-of-a-B**ch': Trump Accuses Biden of Killing 'the American Dream'

https://sputniknews.com/20220327/sleepy-son-of-a-bch-trump-accuses-biden-of-killing-the-american-dream-1094233068.html

Ex-POTUS Donald Trump has launched yet another attack on US President Joe Biden, accusing the latter of destroying "the American dream" within a year.Speaking at a "Save America" rally of his supporters in Commerce, Georgia, on Saturday, the 45th American president berated the Biden administration over the Ukraine crisis, high inflation, and soaring gasoline prices, slamming POTUS as a "sleepy son­-of-a-b**ch".He then went further by asserting that the US president "has been one train wreck after another" and accusing Biden of "disgracing" the nation with "his humiliating surrender in Afghanistan" and skyrocketing inflation, which is the "highest in over 40 years".Trump also pointed the finger at Biden over soaring gas prices, the migration gridlock, and Russia's ongoing special military operation in Ukraine.Trump argued that "[the] Ukraine [crisis] would've never happened" had he been president of the US now. According to him, America currently has "a president that has no idea what the hell he's doing and has no idea even where he is. The fake news, they're trying to say he's acting brilliantly […]".The remarks followed the 45th president accusing Biden of failing to tackle Russia's special military operation in Ukraine due to Washington's concern over Moscow's nuclear potential.He told a rally of his supporters in Florida last week that POTUS is now afraid of attacking a "nuclear power", in an apparent reference to Russia, and yet again trotting out his claim that on his watch, the Ukraine crisis would have never taken place, alleging that Moscow's special operation came after Russian President Vladimir Putin allegedly saw Washington's "weakness"."It was my personality that kept us out of war. I was the only president in four decades who did not get America into any conflicts, except I totally defeated ISIS [Daesh*]", the former US president claimed.Russia's Special Op in Ukraine Moscow's special operation, which has been underway since 24 February, was launched after the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against Kiev's forces. Russia said that the goal of the operation is to demilitarise and de-Nazify Ukraine and that only the nation's military infrastructure is being targeted.The Kremlin has repeatedly stressed that it has no plans to occupy Ukraine. According to President Putin, the operation's goal is to protect the people of Donbass, "who have been subjected to abuse, genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years".Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus*Daesh (ISIS/ISIL/Islamic State) is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.

