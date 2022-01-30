Registration was successful!
Biden Should Defend US Border Instead of ‘Obsessing’ Over Ukraine, Trump Says
Biden Should Defend US Border Instead of ‘Obsessing’ Over Ukraine, Trump Says
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US President Donald Trump says the administration of US President Joe Biden should stop worrying about the situation around...
"Everyone in Washington is obsessing over how to protect Ukraine’s border, but the most important border in the world right now for us is not Ukraine’s border, it’s America’s border and we do nothing about it, but let people come in and we have no idea who they are," Trump told his supporters at the Saturday rally in Conroe, Texas.Trump emphasized that the first duty of the American president is to defend the American border, but the current US administration is engaged in talks of "invasions" of other countries instead.Trump warned that Biden is creating a risk of World War III.On Friday, US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley claimed that Russia had amassed enough forces at the Ukrainian border to launch an attack at any moment, and called for continuing the search for a diplomatic solution to the crisis. Moscow has repeatedly denied any intention to invade its neighbor, stressing that it is not threatening anyone and voicing concerns over the growing NATO presence near its borders and the militarization of Ukraine.On Wednesday, US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan delivered Washington's response to Russia’s security proposals for Europe. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday that Russia is reviewing the response, but stressed that the United States left the main question about NATO non-expansion unanswered.
© REUTERS / GO NAKAMURAPeople wait before attending a rally where former U.S. President Donald Trump is to speak, in Conroe, Texas, U.S., January 29, 2022.
People wait before attending a rally where former U.S. President Donald Trump is to speak, in Conroe, Texas, U.S., January 29, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.01.2022
© REUTERS / GO NAKAMURA
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US President Donald Trump says the administration of US President Joe Biden should stop worrying about the situation around Ukraine and should focus on the issue of home border security instead.
"Everyone in Washington is obsessing over how to protect Ukraine’s border, but the most important border in the world right now for us is not Ukraine’s border, it’s America’s border and we do nothing about it, but let people come in and we have no idea who they are," Trump told his supporters at the Saturday rally in Conroe, Texas.
Trump emphasized that the first duty of the American president is to defend the American border, but the current US administration is engaged in talks of "invasions" of other countries instead.

"They need to stop the invasion of this country," Trump stressed, adding that "before Joe Biden send any troops to defend the border in Eastern Europe, he should be sending troops to defend our border right here in Texas."

Trump warned that Biden is creating a risk of World War III.
On Friday, US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley claimed that Russia had amassed enough forces at the Ukrainian border to launch an attack at any moment, and called for continuing the search for a diplomatic solution to the crisis. Moscow has repeatedly denied any intention to invade its neighbor, stressing that it is not threatening anyone and voicing concerns over the growing NATO presence near its borders and the militarization of Ukraine.
On Wednesday, US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan delivered Washington's response to Russia’s security proposals for Europe. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday that Russia is reviewing the response, but stressed that the United States left the main question about NATO non-expansion unanswered.
