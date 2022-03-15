https://sputniknews.com/20220315/moscow-disheartened-over-us-eu-silence-on-deaths-of-donetsk-civilians-caused-by-ukrainian-shelling-1093890241.html

Moscow Disheartened Over US, EU Silence on Deaths of Donetsk Civilians Caused by Ukrainian Shelling

Moscow Disheartened Over US, EU Silence on Deaths of Donetsk Civilians Caused by Ukrainian Shelling

20 civilians were killed and 28 more were injured on Monday after a Ukrainian Tochka-U tactical ballistic missile exploded in the heart of the Donetsk People's... 15.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-15T09:43+0000

2022-03-15T09:43+0000

2022-03-15T09:49+0000

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg

Moscow is disappointed over Western silence and lack of condemnation over the 14 March attack on Donetsk civilians, Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov has said.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

ukraine