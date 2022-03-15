https://sputniknews.com/20220315/moscow-disheartened-over-us-eu-silence-on-deaths-of-donetsk-civilians-caused-by-ukrainian-shelling-1093890241.html
Moscow Disheartened Over US, EU Silence on Deaths of Donetsk Civilians Caused by Ukrainian Shelling
20 civilians were killed and 28 more were injured on Monday after a Ukrainian Tochka-U tactical ballistic missile exploded in the heart of the Donetsk People's... 15.03.2022, Sputnik International
Moscow is disappointed over Western silence and lack of condemnation over the 14 March attack on Donetsk civilians, Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov has said.
09:43 GMT 15.03.2022 (Updated: 09:49 GMT 15.03.2022)
20 civilians were killed and 28 more were injured on Monday after a Ukrainian Tochka-U tactical ballistic missile exploded in the heart of the Donetsk People's Republic's capital. The Russian Foreign Ministry characterized the attack as a "crime against humanity" and warned that it would "not go unpunished."
Moscow is disappointed over Western silence and lack of condemnation over the 14 March attack on Donetsk civilians, Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov has said.