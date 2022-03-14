International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Situation in Ukraine
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
https://sputniknews.com/20220314/children-among-victims-as-ukrainian-military-attacked-donetsk-with-tochka-u-missile-dpr-head-says-1093854330.html
Children Among Victims as Ukrainian Military Attacked Donetsk With Tochka-U Missile, DPR Head Says
Children Among Victims as Ukrainian Military Attacked Donetsk With Tochka-U Missile, DPR Head Says
The Donetsk authorities said that the Ukrainian Tochka-U missile had been shot down near the Government House in the city centre. As a result of the attack, 20... 14.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-14T10:48+0000
2022-03-14T10:48+0000
situation in ukraine
world
donetsk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0e/1093854208_0:317:3078:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0600ae61aeae209b5c47ac1493d7f6e1.jpg
On Monday, Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) head Denis Pushilin said that there were children among those killed, after an Ukrainian forces attack on Donetsk using Tochka-U missiles.Pushilin stressed that if the Tochka-U had reached its destination, it would have yielded a radius of destruction of around 500 metres."In general, nothing alive is left. It's monstrous, but this is today's Ukraine, and something that we would have to deal with, and the sooner this happens, the fewer victims and less destruction there will be, of course," the DPR head added.The Tochka-U missile used to attack the Donetsk city contained a prohibited cluster munition, Denis Pushilin added."A small clarification: Tochka-U carried a cluster munition, which is prohibited, as we know. If it had not been shot down, there would have been disproportionately more victims," Pushilin said.The Donetsk People's Republic health ministry reported that twenty-three people including one child were injured as a result of the Ukrainian attack.On 24 February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin called its goal "the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years". For this, according to him, it is planned to carry out "demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine", to bring to justice all war criminals responsible for "bloody crimes against civilians" in Donbass.Prior to that, on 21 February, Russia recognized these republics as sovereign states and established diplomatic relations with the DPR and LPR the same day.
donetsk
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0e/1093854208_173:0:2904:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b4e4d2844249c3a4621b7625976803f9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world, donetsk

Children Among Victims as Ukrainian Military Attacked Donetsk With Tochka-U Missile, DPR Head Says

10:48 GMT 14.03.2022
© Sputnik / Maxim Blinov / Go to the photo bankDamaged car as a result of shelling in the center of Donetsk. According to the headquarters of the territorial defense of the DPR, twenty people were killed, nine were injured due to the attack of Ukrainian troops on Donetsk using the Tochka-U missile
Damaged car as a result of shelling in the center of Donetsk. According to the headquarters of the territorial defense of the DPR, twenty people were killed, nine were injured due to the attack of Ukrainian troops on Donetsk using the Tochka-U missile - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.03.2022
© Sputnik / Maxim Blinov
/
Go to the photo bank
SubscribeGoogle news
The Donetsk authorities said that the Ukrainian Tochka-U missile had been shot down near the Government House in the city centre. As a result of the attack, 20 people were killed, according to preliminary data.
On Monday, Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) head Denis Pushilin said that there were children among those killed, after an Ukrainian forces attack on Donetsk using Tochka-U missiles.
"People were just standing in line, at the bus stop. Twenty people, according to preliminary data, were killed, 9 were still injured. There are children among the dead," Pushilin said.
Pushilin stressed that if the Tochka-U had reached its destination, it would have yielded a radius of destruction of around 500 metres.
"In general, nothing alive is left. It's monstrous, but this is today's Ukraine, and something that we would have to deal with, and the sooner this happens, the fewer victims and less destruction there will be, of course," the DPR head added.
The Tochka-U missile used to attack the Donetsk city contained a prohibited cluster munition, Denis Pushilin added.
"A small clarification: Tochka-U carried a cluster munition, which is prohibited, as we know. If it had not been shot down, there would have been disproportionately more victims," Pushilin said.
The Donetsk People's Republic health ministry reported that twenty-three people including one child were injured as a result of the Ukrainian attack.
On 24 February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin called its goal "the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years". For this, according to him, it is planned to carry out "demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine", to bring to justice all war criminals responsible for "bloody crimes against civilians" in Donbass.
Prior to that, on 21 February, Russia recognized these republics as sovereign states and established diplomatic relations with the DPR and LPR the same day.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала