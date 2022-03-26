https://sputniknews.com/20220326/us-israeli-and-arab-foreign-ministers-to-meet-at-the-first-joint-summit-1094216219.html
US, Israeli, and Arab Foreign Ministers to Meet at the First Joint Summit
For the first time ever Israel will play host to a summit attended by the US and representatives of several Arab nations, the Israeli Foreign Ministry has stated. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who is on the tour in the region, will be attending the event alongside the foreign ministers of the United Arab Emirates, Morocco, and Bahrain.The summit will take place on 27 and 28 March, however, the topics to be discussed have yet to be officially announced. At the same time, the US Department of State revealed that Blinken was planning to discuss the following during his trip to Israel:This will be the first summit on Israeli soil attended by a number of Arab countries, who recently normalised relations with Tel Aviv. The UAE and Bahrain established diplomatic relations and began to cooperate in a number of areas (including security) on 13 August 2020 by signing the Abraham Accords brokered by the then-Trump administration.Following the signing of the accords, in December of that year, Morocco expressed a readiness to establish diplomatic relations with Israel as well. Sudan also normalised relations with Israel in January 2021, with the US agreeing to remove the country from the list of state sponsors of terrorism.The decision of these four states to normalise ties with Israel was met with harsh criticism in Iran and the Palestinian Authority, which they slammed as a "betrayal". A majority of Arab nations previously agreed to refrain from establishing normal relations with Israel until the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is successfully resolved.Saudi Arabia neither condemned nor supported the normalisation of ties. Yet, several earlier reports suggested that Tel Aviv and Riyadh do maintain a secret line of communication and cooperate on various issues. In addition, following the signing of the Abraham Accords, reports emerged that the two countries also discussed normalising ties, but so far no official announcements have been made on that matter.
US, Israeli, and Arab Foreign Ministers to Meet at the First Joint Summit
The summit will be attended by representatives from those Arab countries that normalised relations with Israel in recent years following the signing of the US-brokered Abraham Accords in August 2020.
For the first time ever Israel will play host to a summit attended by the US and representatives of several Arab nations, the Israeli Foreign Ministry has stated. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who is on the tour in the region, will be attending the event alongside the foreign ministers of the United Arab Emirates, Morocco, and Bahrain.
The summit will take place on 27 and 28 March, however, the topics to be discussed have yet to be officially announced. At the same time, the US Department of State revealed that Blinken was planning to discuss the following during his trip to Israel:
"Iran's destabilising activities, the Abraham Accords and normalisation agreements with Israel, Israeli-Palestinian relations, and preserving the possibility of a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, among other topics", US Department of State spokesperson Ned Price said. The spokesperson added that Blinken will also consult with partners on global priorities, such as the situation in Ukraine, as he travels to Israel, the West Bank, Algeria, and Morocco.
This will be the first summit on Israeli soil attended by a number of Arab countries, who recently normalised relations with Tel Aviv. The UAE and Bahrain established diplomatic relations and began to cooperate in a number of areas (including security
) on 13 August 2020 by signing the Abraham Accords brokered by the then-Trump administration.
Following the signing of the accords, in December of that year, Morocco expressed a readiness to establish diplomatic relations with Israel as well. Sudan also normalised relations with Israel in January 2021, with the US agreeing to remove the country from the list of state sponsors of terrorism.
The decision of these four states to normalise ties with Israel was met with harsh criticism in Iran and the Palestinian Authority, which they slammed as a "betrayal". A majority of Arab nations previously agreed to refrain from establishing normal relations with Israel until the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is successfully resolved.
Saudi Arabia neither condemned nor supported the normalisation of ties.
Yet, several earlier reports suggested that Tel Aviv and Riyadh do maintain a secret line of communication and cooperate on various issues. In addition, following the signing of the Abraham Accords, reports emerged that the two countries also discussed normalising ties, but so far no official announcements have been made on that matter.
