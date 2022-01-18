https://sputniknews.com/20220118/israel-offers-intelligence--security-support-to-uae-amid-growing-strategic-capability-of-houthis-1092345439.html

Israel Offers Intelligence & Security Support to UAE Amid Growing 'Strategic Capability' of Houthis

Israel Offers Intelligence & Security Support to UAE Amid Growing 'Strategic Capability' of Houthis

Global leaders have rallied around the United Arab Emirates (UAE) since Yemen's Houthi group attacked one of its oil depots using drones and missiles, killing... 18.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-18T16:17+0000

2022-01-18T16:17+0000

2022-01-18T16:17+0000

yemen

saudi arabia

abu dhabi

energy

coalition

israel

uae

houthi militants

uae armed forces

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/13/1083191016_131:0:1791:934_1920x0_80_0_0_e0b25a0f987a0957a2e49f13411fd913.png

Israel Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has strongly condemned the drone attacks in Abu Dhabi, which he said were "carried out by the Iranian-backed Houthis," and vowed to extend support against extremist forces in the region.The offer has been extended to the Emirates as security analysts indicate a significant shift in the "strategic capability" of Houthis, who have also carried out attacks on the energy infrastructures of Saudi Arabia in the past."The reported drone attack in UAE by Houthi militants is geographically curious. Yemen is the stronghold of the Houthis, which has Saudi and Oman in the middle. Houthis on sea operate around the Red Sea. How did they manage to launch drones into Abu Dhabi, and from where?" Kabir Taneja from Delhi-based Observer Research Foundation said.Experts are also wondering if the UAE will join the renewed fighting in Yemen; Abu Dhabi started significantly reducing its troops in Yemen in mid-2019.On 3 January, Israel's Elbit Systems announced a deal with the UAE for supplying direct infrared countermeasures (DIRCM) and airborne electronic warfare (EW) systems for Emirati Air Force's Airbus A330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport Aircraft under a $53 million contract.The announcement comes a few weeks after Naftali Bennett became the first Israeli leader to officially visit the UAE. Israel has been working to normalise ties with its Middle Eastern neighbours since 2020, when Tel Aviv signed the Abraham Accords Peace Agreement with the UAE.

yemen

saudi arabia

abu dhabi

israel

uae

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

yemen, saudi arabia, abu dhabi, energy, coalition, israel, uae, houthi militants, uae armed forces